Listener Calls Out Eddie For Dallas Cowboys Game Attire

Richard from California left a voicemail calling Eddie out on how he looked at the Dallas Cowboys game this past weekend.

He saw Eddie’s Instagram post of him sitting in a box with Jerry Jones and called him out for not getting his hair trimmed. Eddie was confused because he had a hat on, but Bobby Bones thinks the listener just meant Eddie didn’t look well-kept because of the old Cowboys T-shirt he was wearing, which Eddie explained is his lucky shirt.

There were senators, business owners, politicians and billionaires in the box with them and everyone was dressed to the nines. No one was wearing a jersey or even Cowboys gear, but you could tell they were Cowboys fans by the shade of blue they wore.