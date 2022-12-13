ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples man killed in crash along Pine Ridge Road near I-75

By Victoria Costa
 3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 in Naples early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:46 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A man driving a Toyota Corolla was driving east on Pine Ridge Road, approaching I-75 in the right lane, where he then plowed into the 58-year-old Naples man walking.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

FHP continues to investigate the crash.

