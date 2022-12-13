Naples man killed in crash along Pine Ridge Road near I-75
NAPLES, Fla. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 in Naples early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 1:46 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A man driving a Toyota Corolla was driving east on Pine Ridge Road, approaching I-75 in the right lane, where he then plowed into the 58-year-old Naples man walking.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.
FHP continues to investigate the crash.
