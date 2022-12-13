ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Researchers identify key metabolic regulators of drug resistance in the fight against pancreatic cancer

By University at Buffalo
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
MedicalXpress

Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer

According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
MedicalXpress

FDA approves "glowing tumor" imaging drug to aid lung cancer surgery

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the targeted imaging agent Cytalux (pafolacianine) for use in lung cancer surgery. This injectable diagnostic binds to cancerous tissue and glows when stimulated by near-infrared light, making it easier for surgeons to remove tumors completely while sparing healthy tissue. Thoracic surgeons...
MedicalXpress

Pre-exposure prophylaxis with tixagevimab-cilgavimab protects blood cancer patients against COVID

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center oncologists found that using a combination monoclonal antibody (tixagevimab-cilgavimab) against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in patients with blood cancers prevented moderate and severe COVID cases. This finding was published as a letter in November in the journal Blood. Although the prevalence of COVID-19 has diminished, the...
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify the origins of a serious cancer-like illness in children

The origins of the serious cancer-like disease Langerhans' Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) have been identified by researchers from Karolinska Institutet in collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital. The findings presented in Science Immunology may lead to new, targeted treatments. LCH is a serious type of cancer-like disease that mainly affects children and...
CBS New York

American Diabetes Association offers new guidelines to combat disease

KENILWORTH, N.J. -- The American Diabetes Association has published new guidelines for the prevention and treatment of diabetes.For many patients, this could mean taking additional medication.A chronic and expensive condition, diabetes affects millions of Americans. In the U.S. alone, more than 37 million people live with the disease. Another 96 million are pre-diabetic.READ MORE: 92-year-old on Long Island is one of the oldest living Americans with Type 1 diabetes: "She really is a miracle"Doctors say cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for those suffering from diabetes, which is why the ADA now recommends patients have an LDL cholesterol of...
MedicalXpress

Class of diabetes drugs cuts dementia risk in older adults, research shows

A class of medication for type 2 diabetes may help older people with the condition reduce their risk of dementia. The findings are contained in a new study by Walter Swardfager, an assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the Temerty Faculty of Medicine and a scientist in the Sandra Black Centre for Brain Resilience and Recovery at Sunnybrook Research Institute, and graduate student Che-Yuan (Joey) Wu. Their research is published in the journal Diabetes Care.
Healthline

Type 2 Diabetes: Intermittent Fasting May Help Reverse Condition￼

A new preliminary study indicated that type 2 diabetes might not necessarily be a lifelong, chronic disease if intermittent fasting is implemented. Experts are cautiously optimistic that intermittent fasting may be viable for patients with type 2 diabetes. Still, experts say that the small sample size used for the research...
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop myocardial infarction treatment patch

Myocardial infarction is an ischemic disease in which a coronary artery supplying blood to the heart muscle is stenotic or obstructed, resulting in cardiac tissue necrosis. Due to the irreversible loss of cardiomyocytes, damaged heart tissue cannot be naturally regenerated. The most recent effort to regenerate the damaged heart tissue is to transplant stem cells to the damaged area.
MedicalXpress

People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses

People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
MedicalXpress

Patients with treatment resistant depression at higher risk of death 

Patients with treatment resistant depression have a 23% higher risk of death than other depressed patients. They also have twice as much outpatient care and spend three times the number of days in inpatient care. These are the findings of a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry by researchers from...
MedicalXpress

Potential new treatment for 'brain fog' in long COVID patients

Individuals with long COVID, sometimes referred to as "long-haulers," experience symptoms that may persist for weeks, months, or even years after their acute viral infection. While symptoms vary widely, a common complaint among patients is "brain fog"—a colloquial term for significant, persistent cognitive deficits, with consistent impairment of executive functioning and working memory.
MedicalXpress

Olfactory viral inflammation associated with accelerated onset of Alzheimer's disease

Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The...
MedicalXpress

Risk of side effects from cancer immunotherapy linked to genetics

Even as they've revolutionized cancer treatment, drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors can produce a range of adverse, immune-related side effects. In a new study, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute identify, for the first time, inherited genetic variations that place patients at high risk for these complications. The discovery, reported...
MedicalXpress

Measuring reduced alcohol consumption, not just abstinence, effective for evaluating medication treatment for drinking

An analysis of combined pharmacotherapy for reducing drinking and smoking has validated findings that measuring reductions in the amount of drinking, not just abstinence, was an effective outcome for alcohol medication trials. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees U.S. clinical trials, accepts total abstinence and percentage of days with no drinking as criteria for success in clinical trials of medication to treat alcohol use disorder.
MedicalXpress

Researchers find new, safer treatment for serious side effect of bone marrow transplant

Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai have identified a treatment that is effective and safer than the standard of care for a serious, and sometimes fatal, side effect of bone marrow transplant in cancer patients. Results from a phase 2 clinical trial were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in December.

