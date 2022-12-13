Researchers identify key metabolic regulators of drug resistance in the fight against pancreatic cancer

Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer
According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
MedicalXpress
FDA approves "glowing tumor" imaging drug to aid lung cancer surgery
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the targeted imaging agent Cytalux (pafolacianine) for use in lung cancer surgery. This injectable diagnostic binds to cancerous tissue and glows when stimulated by near-infrared light, making it easier for surgeons to remove tumors completely while sparing healthy tissue. Thoracic surgeons...
MedicalXpress
Pre-exposure prophylaxis with tixagevimab-cilgavimab protects blood cancer patients against COVID
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center oncologists found that using a combination monoclonal antibody (tixagevimab-cilgavimab) against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in patients with blood cancers prevented moderate and severe COVID cases. This finding was published as a letter in November in the journal Blood. Although the prevalence of COVID-19 has diminished, the...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify the origins of a serious cancer-like illness in children
The origins of the serious cancer-like disease Langerhans' Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) have been identified by researchers from Karolinska Institutet in collaboration with Karolinska University Hospital. The findings presented in Science Immunology may lead to new, targeted treatments. LCH is a serious type of cancer-like disease that mainly affects children and...
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
American Diabetes Association offers new guidelines to combat disease
KENILWORTH, N.J. -- The American Diabetes Association has published new guidelines for the prevention and treatment of diabetes.For many patients, this could mean taking additional medication.A chronic and expensive condition, diabetes affects millions of Americans. In the U.S. alone, more than 37 million people live with the disease. Another 96 million are pre-diabetic.READ MORE: 92-year-old on Long Island is one of the oldest living Americans with Type 1 diabetes: "She really is a miracle"Doctors say cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for those suffering from diabetes, which is why the ADA now recommends patients have an LDL cholesterol of...
What's the difference between Alzheimer's disease and dementia? Why it's important to understand their similarities and differences
Knowing the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia can be crucial for patients, their care teams, and their loved ones.
MedicalXpress
Class of diabetes drugs cuts dementia risk in older adults, research shows
A class of medication for type 2 diabetes may help older people with the condition reduce their risk of dementia. The findings are contained in a new study by Walter Swardfager, an assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the Temerty Faculty of Medicine and a scientist in the Sandra Black Centre for Brain Resilience and Recovery at Sunnybrook Research Institute, and graduate student Che-Yuan (Joey) Wu. Their research is published in the journal Diabetes Care.
MedicalXpress
Patients with heart failure with improved ejection fraction benefit from the SGLT2 inhibitor dapagliflozin: Study
With modern therapies for heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), some patients can improve their cardiac function during treatment. But despite this improvement in the ability of their hearts to pump, these patients with so called heart failure with improved ejection fraction (HFimpEF) remain at high risk for adverse outcomes.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
Healthline
Type 2 Diabetes: Intermittent Fasting May Help Reverse Condition￼
A new preliminary study indicated that type 2 diabetes might not necessarily be a lifelong, chronic disease if intermittent fasting is implemented. Experts are cautiously optimistic that intermittent fasting may be viable for patients with type 2 diabetes. Still, experts say that the small sample size used for the research...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop myocardial infarction treatment patch
Myocardial infarction is an ischemic disease in which a coronary artery supplying blood to the heart muscle is stenotic or obstructed, resulting in cardiac tissue necrosis. Due to the irreversible loss of cardiomyocytes, damaged heart tissue cannot be naturally regenerated. The most recent effort to regenerate the damaged heart tissue is to transplant stem cells to the damaged area.
MedicalXpress
People with cluster headaches may have a significantly increased risk of other illnesses
People with cluster headaches may be more than three times more likely to have other medical conditions such as heart disease, mental disorders and other neurologic diseases, according to a study published in the December 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Cluster headaches are short but extremely painful headaches that...
MedicalXpress
Patients with treatment resistant depression at higher risk of death
Patients with treatment resistant depression have a 23% higher risk of death than other depressed patients. They also have twice as much outpatient care and spend three times the number of days in inpatient care. These are the findings of a new study published in JAMA Psychiatry by researchers from...
MedicalXpress
Potential new treatment for 'brain fog' in long COVID patients
Individuals with long COVID, sometimes referred to as "long-haulers," experience symptoms that may persist for weeks, months, or even years after their acute viral infection. While symptoms vary widely, a common complaint among patients is "brain fog"—a colloquial term for significant, persistent cognitive deficits, with consistent impairment of executive functioning and working memory.
MedicalXpress
Olfactory viral inflammation associated with accelerated onset of Alzheimer's disease
Viruses can inflame and disrupt connections between the olfactory system, which governs the sense of smell, and the part of the brain associated with memory and learning, possibly accelerating the onset of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The...
MedicalXpress
Risk of side effects from cancer immunotherapy linked to genetics
Even as they've revolutionized cancer treatment, drugs known as immune checkpoint inhibitors can produce a range of adverse, immune-related side effects. In a new study, scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute identify, for the first time, inherited genetic variations that place patients at high risk for these complications. The discovery, reported...
MedicalXpress
Measuring reduced alcohol consumption, not just abstinence, effective for evaluating medication treatment for drinking
An analysis of combined pharmacotherapy for reducing drinking and smoking has validated findings that measuring reductions in the amount of drinking, not just abstinence, was an effective outcome for alcohol medication trials. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees U.S. clinical trials, accepts total abstinence and percentage of days with no drinking as criteria for success in clinical trials of medication to treat alcohol use disorder.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find new, safer treatment for serious side effect of bone marrow transplant
Researchers at The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai have identified a treatment that is effective and safer than the standard of care for a serious, and sometimes fatal, side effect of bone marrow transplant in cancer patients. Results from a phase 2 clinical trial were presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in December.
Comments / 0