Denver, CO

Denver weather: High near 33, blizzard conditions continue across eastern plains

By Brooke Nevins brooke.nevins@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Blizzard conditions are expected in the plains northeast, southeast and east of Denver Tuesday. Photo Credit: CatLane (iStock)

While snowfall in the Denver area is likely to come to an end early Tuesday morning, the northeastern plains are expected to see the heaviest impacts and continued blizzard conditions as the powerful winter storm sweeps across much of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The temperature high in Denver could hover near 33 Tuesday.

Interstate 70 eastbound has been closed just outside of Aurora due to safety concerns. The NWS warned of potential whiteout conditions in the eastern plains and encouraged drivers to avoid travel east, northeast and southeast of Denver Tuesday except in emergencies only.

Road conditions and closures can be found here.

The greatest risk of significant impacts is in the northeast plains roughly along and east of a line from Sterling to Fort Morgan and Byers, which have been upgraded to a Blizzard Warning as of Monday morning. Whiteout conditions, road closures and harsh impacts to livestock are expected.

Stronger winds and areas of light snow and blowing snow may linger into Wednesday. Mountain areas will also likely see snow, blowing snow, and hazardous travel conditions Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Snow likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14-17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9-14 mph increasing to 18-23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

9NEWS

Colorado weather: Bitter cold leading up to Christmas?

COLORADO, USA — Sure, it's not usually warm in the leadup to Christmas. But we could be looking at temperatures well below average across northeastern Colorado as Santa gets ready to fly into town. The good news, though: Some wildly cold scenarios that computer forecast models indicated earlier this...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Blizzard shuts down the Eastern Plains, minimal impact in the metro area

A blizzard warning continues for the northeast plains through Tuesday night. Travel is not recommended east of the Denver metro area as a First Alert Weather Day continues.Communities in northeast Colorado such as Fort Morgan, Sterling, Julesburg, Holyoke, Wray, Limon, and Burlington remain under the warning through midnight Tuesday night. The combination of snow and wind will create whiteout conditions at times. Northwest winds could reach as high as 65 mph.Road closures on I-70 and I-76 announced early Tuesday morning are likely be extended closures.Meanwhile the Colorado mountains will also continue to get snow throughout the day on Tuesday and...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals from December blizzard around Colorado

A large swath of eastern Colorado is snowed under Wednesday after a mid-December blizzard dropped as much as 12 inches. Gusty winds and heavy snow also whipped areas just east of Denver International Airport. Cities and towns in southeastern Colorado like La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford received more than six inches.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

More than a hundred flights canceled at DIA

The blizzard slamming the northeastern plains has caused more than a hundred cancellations and hundreds of delays at Denver International Airport and it will continue throughout the day as the gusty winds aren't expected to settle down anytime soon.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Strongest storm this season slams northeastern Colorado

It was the strongest storm the state’s seen so far this year. Freezing temperatures and gusty winds made for blowing snow in Greeley and the west side of Weld County. But to the east in the northern plains, whiteout conditions left dozens of roads, including major highways and all roads north of I-70 closed Tuesday. They’ve since reopened. Travel impacts are expected to remain throughout the day Wednesday with gusty windy and heavy snow continuing to fall in the high country in the northeastern plains. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will also be with us for the next few days.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants arrive in the city

Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s efforts to shelter an influx of migrants from the southern border and issued an emergency declaration for the city and county. Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants …. Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Snowstang service begins this weekend, offering bus trips to mountain resorts

Sick of Interstate 70 traffic after an epic weekend at Colorado's beautiful ski resorts? The Colorado Department of Transportation may have just the thing. Snowstang begins bus service Saturday with roundtrip service to Arapahoe Basin, Copper Mountain, Loveland Ski Area, Steamboat Springs/Howelsen Hill and Breckenridge. Snowstang is similar to Bustang, which offers service between Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
