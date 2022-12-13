Denver weather: High near 33, blizzard conditions continue across eastern plains

Blizzard conditions are expected in the plains northeast, southeast and east of Denver Tuesday. Photo Credit: CatLane (iStock)

While snowfall in the Denver area is likely to come to an end early Tuesday morning, the northeastern plains are expected to see the heaviest impacts and continued blizzard conditions as the powerful winter storm sweeps across much of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The temperature high in Denver could hover near 33 Tuesday.

Interstate 70 eastbound has been closed just outside of Aurora due to safety concerns. The NWS warned of potential whiteout conditions in the eastern plains and encouraged drivers to avoid travel east, northeast and southeast of Denver Tuesday except in emergencies only.

Road conditions and closures can be found here.

The greatest risk of significant impacts is in the northeast plains roughly along and east of a line from Sterling to Fort Morgan and Byers, which have been upgraded to a Blizzard Warning as of Monday morning. Whiteout conditions, road closures and harsh impacts to livestock are expected.

Stronger winds and areas of light snow and blowing snow may linger into Wednesday. Mountain areas will also likely see snow, blowing snow, and hazardous travel conditions Monday afternoon through Wednesday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Snow likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14-17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9-14 mph increasing to 18-23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West southwest wind 6-11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42.