Deion Sanders is locked in with Jackson State for Celebration Bowl
Deion Sanders says that despite splitting time between Colorado and Jackson State, he's locked in for the Celebration Bowl. The post Deion Sanders is locked in with Jackson State for Celebration Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State
Jackson State finally got a chance to play in its back yard, but Mo Williams said he was disappointed by the lack of support. The post Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
The #1 Ranked Class of 2024 High School Baseball Player Commits to LSU
FLOWOOD, Miss (WJTV)- Jackson Prep’s Konnor Griffin has committed to play college baseball at LSU. Griffin is the number 1 ranked player in the country for the 2024 class and some say he could be the number 1 picked in the MLB draft when eligible. Last season for Jackson Prep Griffin hit .472 with 6 […]
Deion Sanders updates 5-star Travis Hunter's status, shows off Colorado recruiting weekend
Preparing to coach his final game atop the Jackson State program in Saturday's Celebration Bowl while simultaneously working to compile his first signing class as Colorado's next head coach, Deion Sanders is working all ends of the college football spectrum. And Coach Prime still is keeping it real while adopting...
Mo Williams pleads for fans to come to JSU basketball games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State is pleading with the community to support the team. Head Coach Mo Williams is asking for more fans to come out and support the team when they play at home or nearby. Williams says he was a little disappointed in the fan turn out […]
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
Emmie Perkins represents state with grace, wins social impact award scholarship
Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins took the stage Thursday night in the final round of the Miss America 2023 pageant and won a social impact award with a $10k scholarship. After winning a preliminary win in the Red Carpet phase, she spoke with VDN about the experience. After several rounds of...
Mississippi College Family Mourns Loss of Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, Department Chair
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. He was an ordained Baptist preacher who pastored two churches in Mississippi, ministering to the spiritual needs of his congregation and sharing the love of Christ. He was a member of the “Greatest Generation,” helping to preserve America’s freedom by serving his country in World War II. He was a respected and beloved professor, imparting practical and experiential wisdom to his students at Mississippi College.
UW-Madison student crowned Miss America
MADISON (WKOW) -- Our very own Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, has been promoted to Miss America 2023. The UW-Madison student represented the Badger State and was selected from a group of 51 women. She's studying to become a nuclear engineer, making her the first Miss America to ever have that...
UMMC, Blue Cross reach agreement on contract
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (Blue Cross) announced they have reached an agreement. Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans. This […]
MDE announces 2023-24 District of Innovation, School of Innovation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved plans for the Vicksburg Warren School District to become a District of Innovation and for the Jackson Public School District Middle College to become a School of Innovation for the 2023-24 school year. Mississippi will have 11 total Districts of Innovation in […]
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 16-18
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 16-18) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Bourbon Bonanza 2022 – Saturday – Jackson Photos with Santa Paws – Saturday – Jackson Holiday Magic Show – Saturday […]
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
‘All I could call is God’: Sharkey County neighbors pick up the pieces after storm
SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A small town in Mississippi is picking up the pieces one day after a severe storm hit the area. Three people were injured during the storms in Sharkey County, and one person was injured in Hinds County. Homes, schools, and personal items were scattered in Anguilla. Rosie Hall, a resident, […]
Storm damages Madison County mobile home community
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home community in Madison County was hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. One of the homes at the Red Rock Recreational Center was almost gone after the storm. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
State leaders push policy changes to TANF requirements
JACKSON, Miss. — Minority House and Senate Caucuses will convene at the State Capitol today to recommend policy changes to Mississippi’sTemporary Assistance for Needy Families program in a hearing that targets expanding the reach of assistance to families in need. The coalition for the TANF hearings wants the...
