Cavalier Genève Cigars is launching a new Limited Release program and has announced the first installment, the Cavalier Genève Limited Release Viso Jalapa. The Limited Release Series consists of limited productions of cigars derived from core products that have undergone tweaks and are presented in one size in limited supply. These cigars will be made available once before moving on to the next project that will be made available to the public.

2 DAYS AGO