Cigar News: Cavalier Genève Cigars Adds White Series Corona
Cavalier Genève Cigars has announced a 5 3/4 x 44 Corona line extension to its White Series. The new White Series Corona becomes the fifth core offering, and when including two limited small batch vitolas, the seventh offering overall. The cigar will be presented in 20-count boxes. Each cigar...
Cigar News: Cavalier Genève Announces Limited Release Viso Jalapa
Cavalier Genève Cigars is launching a new Limited Release program and has announced the first installment, the Cavalier Genève Limited Release Viso Jalapa. The Limited Release Series consists of limited productions of cigars derived from core products that have undergone tweaks and are presented in one size in limited supply. These cigars will be made available once before moving on to the next project that will be made available to the public.
Announcement: Prime Time Episode 252: Oliver Nivaud, United Cigars
On Episode 252, we welcome back Oliver Nivaud of United Cigars as our special guest. It’s been a huge year for United – for their own brands and the brands they are partnering with. Tonight we will get the details of what’s been happening with United. Plus we will have our Alec Bradley Live True, Cattle Baron, Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust Deliberation Segments, and bring out our Presidents Segment to the Thursday Show.
Cigar News: Cavalier Genève Cigars Releases US Regional Exclusive
Cavalier Genève Cigars has just released the US Regional Exclusive. According to the company, this is both a rebound and a rebrand of the cigar formerly known as the USA Exclusive Black I. “We have been working to separate this line from the affiliation it had with other products...
