Extremely Icy Roads Blamed in Franklin County School Bus Crash
A school bus driver was injured Thursday morning trying to avoid a collision. It happened in Franklin County at about 10:15 am. The bus was traveling on McClenny Road when an oncoming UPS truck collided with the bus near Pederson Road. The collision sent the bus off the road. The...
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick
A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
Benton County Hires Security for Treatment Center on Auburn
This week, the Benton County Commissioners have voted to hire a private security firm to ensure vandalism is prevented, or at least curbed, at the old KGH building on Auburn Street. Old KGH-TRIOS building is being converted into new mental health and substance treatment center. At the beginning of November,...
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
Kennewick Police Make Another Graffiti Arrest
Monday afternoon Kennewick police received a call near W 7th Pl and S Kent St making them aware of graffiti in the area. When officers they spotted the two young men, one chose to flee the scene, but his escape attempt proved unsuccessful as officers were able to catch up and detain the teen.
Why You’ll Be Glad Later About Upcoming Single Digit Temps
According to the National Weather Service Pendleton, OR, we are in for some pretty cold temps this weekend and beyond. Why will we be glad, sort of, next spring and summer?. The NWS is forecasting overnight lows of 15, 12, and 9 degrees beginning Friday night, and our daytime temps will not get much above 23-26 degrees. These are expected to linger into next Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be cloudy, with only a very slight chance of snow.
Bone Chilling Coldest Temps of the Year for WA & OR This Weekend
I usually look forward to my weekends, but when cold weather is predicted, not so much. The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting the coldest temperatures of the year to hit Washington and Oregon THIS weekend. Saturday will be the coldest of the two days. Now, we're not talking record-breaking cold, but still cold. Most areas of the Lower Columbia Basin will experience temperatures below 28°, while warmer weather is expectd for central Oregon.
Avian Flu Preliminarily Detected at One Tri-Cities Area Facility
(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture says they've detected the first "presumptive positive" case of avian influenza, better known as bird flu, at a facility inside the Benton-Franklin Health District. Employees at the facility, which is not being identified, are being monitored for symptoms and offered medication. BFHD says the risk for humans to catch the avian flu is very low. No human cases have been recorded in Washington State.
Value Village Case to Be Ruled on Soon by State Supreme Court
Thousands of people in the Tri-Cities shopped at Value Village on Columbia Center Boulevard before the store closed in 2017. Soon, the State Supreme Court will rule on a five-year-old lawsuit against the thrift giant. (this image is from Google street view 2015 Kennewick) Court will decide of Value Village...
Don’t Miss FREE Holiday Expo This Weekend at HAPO Center
The 6th annual Home for the Holidays Hometown Expo takes place at the HAPO Center in Pasco THIS weekend. The 3-day FREE holiday expo features several local and regional retail and handcrafted vendors. Event organizer Shani Coats Van Hoorelbeke said, "It's a great opportunity to support local businesses and mom...
Wishing Tree for Pups in Need this Christmas
Head over the Lucky Puppy Grooming Facebook page and browse their latest posts to see all the fuzzy faces and the fun Christmas quotes. While you are there, check out the Christmas tree they have on display to help fill Christmas wish lists from puppies, who are waiting to be adopted from the Pit Bull Pen.
