HUMBLE PIE – A NEIGHBORHOOD RESTAURANT FROM THE TEAM BEHIND LAZY BETTY & JUNIPER CAFE – TO OPEN JANUARY 2023 AT THE INTERLOCK

Midtown has gotten a new hotel. The Darwin Hotel is now open for the holiday season and just in time for a city that greets thousands of visitors every Christmas and New Years. The 111-room hotel joins a number of boutique and upper midscale hospitality properties in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Proximity to the […] The post The Darwin Hotel opens in Old Fourth Ward appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO