HUMBLE PIE – A NEIGHBORHOOD RESTAURANT FROM THE TEAM BEHIND LAZY BETTY & JUNIPER CAFE – TO OPEN JANUARY 2023 AT THE INTERLOCK

Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Major grocery store chain closes another Georgia supermarket locationKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Cricket Celebration Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanJackson, MS
Dear Atlantans, How Are You Spending This New Year's EveJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Pasta Da Pulcinella fails with 60; Mix’d Up Burgers earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular Italian restaurant on Peachtree Walk in Atlanta failed to make the grade when the health inspector dropped by recently. Pasta Da Pulcinella failed with 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report said grilled chicken, butter, and tomatoes were...
The Best Georgia Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Roswell Road fast-food restaurant to be converted into Chipotle Mexican Grill
The project would replace the Arby's with the Mexican restaurant.
Eater
Adele’s Closes Its Atlanta Location After Just Nine Months on Edgewood Avenue
The Atlanta location of Adele’s on Edgewood Avenue closed last weekend after just nine months in the Old Fourth Ward, a representative for Red Pebbles Hospitality confirms. The group opened a location of its popular Nashville restaurant beside Biggerstaff Brewing Co. and Staplehouse in March, taking over a renovated 1930s-era garage space on Edgewood Avenue.
This Secret Speakeasy On Atlanta’s BeltLine Is Hidden Inside A French Cafe & Bakery
From immersive dining experiences to expansive green spaces, it's no secret that Atlanta's BeltLine is full of hidden gems ready to be explored by locals and travelers alike. However, there’s a unique speakeasy in the Inman Park neighborhood where you'll have to look a little closer in order to find it.
secretatlanta.co
Sugar Baby Creamery Takes Over The Dessert Scene In Atlanta With Delicious Designer Ice Cream
Yeah, you read that right…designer ice cream otherwise known as rolled ice cream has made it’s way down to Atlanta. This latest boutique dessert shop is tucked into the Buckhead neighborhood. Sugar Baby Creamery currently only has this one location in Atlanta. Started by Robreauna Ruiz, SBC, wants to serve as an upscale ice cream shop with a playful aesthetic that will be enjoyable for children and adults alike.
fb101.com
OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER CROWNS HOTEL’S OFFICIAL PEACH BOWL-INSPIRED COCKTAIL WINNER, TY NICOLE TUCKER
Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center launched its first-ever, Peach Bowl Signature Cocktail Exhibition at the Vues Lobby Bar, and crowned Ty Nicole Tucker as their official Peach Bowl-inspired cocktail winner. Tucker created the “Peach Spice & Everything Nice” cocktail, a mixture of:. Uncle Nearest. St. George’s pear...
atlantafi.com
Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain
If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
The Darwin Hotel opens in Old Fourth Ward
Midtown has gotten a new hotel. The Darwin Hotel is now open for the holiday season and just in time for a city that greets thousands of visitors every Christmas and New Years. The 111-room hotel joins a number of boutique and upper midscale hospitality properties in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Proximity to the […] The post The Darwin Hotel opens in Old Fourth Ward appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Buckhead stabbing victim remembered for love of family, travel, animals
A former English teacher and realtor, Eleanor Bowles spent her days gardening, reading and with friends and family. She ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA unveils new railcars as bus-rapid transit expands across metro Atlanta
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, MARTA unveiled its new fleet of trains, set to be open for public ridership in 2025. “It was time. Our fleet is aging. Some (trains) [are] roughly 40 years old,” said Collie Greenwood, CEO of MARTA, during a celebration in College Park on Friday.
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
tmpresale.com
New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat and Guy in Atlanta, GA Mar 30th, 2023 – presale password
Happy to announce a pre-sale code for an upcoming New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat and Guy pre-sale is available here 🙂 Anyone with a working presale info will have a great opportunity to buy tickets before the public. Don’t you dare miss this wonderful chance to see...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free pet adoption event happening Saturday in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re thinking about adding a furry friend to the family this holiday season, one metro Atlanta shelter wants to make sure you consider adopting. Best Friends Animal Society will host a pet adoption event with Lifeline Animal Project on Saturday, Dec. 17...
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling
ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
‘It literally launched itself onto my dog’: Woman, pet attacked by dog at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — The search is on for a dog accused of attacking another dog. The attack happened at Chastain Park in North Fulton County. The owner said she was walking her dog early in the morning when her dog was attacked. “Then all of a sudden, a dog starts...
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
An Austell teenager who was a cheerleader at a Douglas County Christian high school was killed in a two-car crash last w...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
