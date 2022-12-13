Brian Edmund Glennon, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2 at age 83. Brian was born in Boston on June 9, 1939 to James J. Glennon, Sr. and Frances (Deylon) Glennon. He grew up in Forest Hills and lived in Jamaica Plain with his young family before settling in Quincy. A graduate of Cathedral High School, Brian served in the U.S. Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1963. He earned degrees in Electronics and Industrial Technology from Northeastern University. Brian worked as an engineer and manager for Verizon and its predecessors for over 30 years, retiring in 1995. He volunteered extensively throughout his life, serving many years as an assistant scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of America and as a co-director of the Koch Club youth baseball and softball program. He was a generous supporter of the American Legion’s Boys State civics program and was also a past Adjutant of the Robert I. Nickerson American Legion Post in Quincy.

