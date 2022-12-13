ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

A 1977 280Z With Just 8k-Miles Is Selling on Bring A Trailer

By Johnny Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWC76_0jgvMuIX00

An iconic Japanese classic in great condition.

The Datsun 280Z has been one of the coolest classic cars to ever come out of the Japanese domestic market for the last century or so. In the 1960s and 1970s, these cars represented style and affordability all wrapped up in a great performing Japanese platform. Nowadays, many are enthusiastic to get their hands on one though they can be pretty hard to find because they are starting to age a little bit. However, that’s where this car comes into play with only 8000 miles on the odometer and a body whose condition has been kept premium throughout its life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRbAA_0jgvMuIX00

This is a 1977 Datsun 280 Z, as mentioned it’s a pretty well maintained example too. One of the main things that made the car pretty fun to drive and work on was its engine, a 2.8 L in-line six. Older cars are usually way more reliable than their newer counterparts, especially if they’ve proven themselves as much as this car has. That’s exactly why, even after 45 years the power train is still ready to rock ‘n’ roll with as much zest as it came with from the factory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13IS0f_0jgvMuIX00

You may be thinking “sure the engine and transmission might be in great shape but what about things that aren’t as affected by driving but more so we’re just general wear and tear?” That’s a great question, and one you might be pleased to find the answer to as the car presents a wonderfully kept body with seemingly fresh paint and a great interior. Despite the fact that the inside is mostly leather, there doesn't appear to be any cracking or damage from the pictures shown which means that the seats were likely regularly exfoliated and kept out of the sun. Overall, this is a prime example of a classic Japanese icon ready to strut its stuff on the road once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eH0aj_0jgvMuIX00

This amazing time capsule is being sold by https://kwattsandco.com/

Visit their site to see more great cars and discuss your next classic with Kevin.

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

A Millionaire's Abandoned Classic Car Collection

These trucks may soon get back on the road. There are many classic car collections circulating in the world waiting to be found. Some of them feature absolutely pristine models hidden away in a barn while others show a sad sight of what looks like a graveyard with vintage automobiles riding left and right. However very few are as versatile And interesting as this particular gathering of classic cars. So, let’s answer the question that many of us have had at some point in our lives, what kind of cars do millionaires like?
Motorious

Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics

Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
Motorious

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’

Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Mario Donevski

5 Things To Know About Living in a Tiny House

As someone who has lived in 188 square feet, those tiny house TV shows really grind my gears. Let’s all be honest here, yes, living in a tiny house can greatly improve your life. But it’s not all sunshine and rainbows like those TV shows make it out to be. So today I’m spilling the beans and revealing five things no one tells you about living in a tiny house.
Q 105.7

Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!

Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
95K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy