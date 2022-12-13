U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm set formally to unveil fusion energy breakthrough

A Tuesday press event has been set at which U.S. Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm will set the table with new details on a nuclear fusion success reseachers have recently reported.

News that the potentially abundant "zero-carbon" power source might be shifting toward long-range application thrilled economic analysts as the story spread around the world on Monday.

The Washington Post first had the story on Sunday (December 11).

Reporters Evan Halper and Pranshu Verma revised that story late in the day to say Granholm would be providing details about the fusion energy progress today (Tuesday, December 13):

"The Department of Energy plans to announce Tuesday that scientists have been able for the first time to produce a fusion reaction that creates a net energy gain — a major milestone in the decades-long, multibillion-dollar quest to develop a technology that provides unlimited, cheap, clean power.

"The aim of fusion research is to replicate the nuclear reaction through which energy is created on the sun. It is a 'holy grail' of carbon-free power that scientists have been chasing since the 1950s. It is still at least a decade — maybe decades — away from commercial use, but the latest development is likely to be touted by the Biden administration as an affirmation of a massive investment by the government over the years."

The government-funded project – paid for by American taxpayers -- is based at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California. When the Biden Administration announced efforts to accelerate the pace of the program at Livermore last spring, it said that nuclear fusion has ""potential to revolutionize the energy industry, helping combat the climate crisis while meeting the growing electricity needs of the U.S. and the world."

Business officials note that of the world's 30 fusion companies, two-thirds are based in the United States. The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in southern France is a project where 35 nations are working on fusion experiments.

( https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2022/12/11/fusion-nuclear-energy-breakthrough/ )

Early this month, Secretary Granholm delivered a keynote address at the Western Governors' Association meeting, where Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt and other chief executives also spoke.

( https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/u-s-energy-secretary-jennifer-granholm-will-address-winter-meeting-for-western-governors-association/article_01113918-718c-11ed-a8d0-4be3387fb973.html )