Driver flees after crashing car into Collier County canal
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a car crashed through a barrier and into a Collier County canal overnight. The vehicle was found Friday morning around 8:17 a.m. near 2321 10th Avenue SE in Golden Gate Estates. The driver of the vehicle was nowhere to be found...
Truck filled with 1,300 gallons of oil flipped in Lee County, spilling everything
A truck carrying more than 1,300 gallons of cooking oil flipped, sending the driver and passenger flying out of the front of the truck. As can be seen from the video, the truck was going reasonably fast before it tipped over, spilling everything out of the back. The accident happened...
Immokalee man found by drone, arrested after running from traffic stop
A man was arrested Tuesday night in Immokalee after deputies say he ran from a traffic stop and had to be found using a drone. Convicted felon Christopher Martinez, 37, was taken into custody on multiple felony warrants. He also faces charges of resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license stemming from an Oct. 22 incident in Immokalee in which he likewise ran from deputies.
Convicted felon arrested in overnight Naples crash
Collier County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the overnight pursuit which ended in a vehicle crash in North Naples
Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
Naples man killed in crash along Pine Ridge Road near I-75
NAPLES, Fla. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 in Naples early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 1:46 a.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol. A man driving a Toyota Corolla was driving east on Pine Ridge Road, approaching I-75 in...
Motorcyclist caught performing dangerous stunts on Cape Coral roads
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous biker riding on Cape Coral Parkway gets caught on camera swerving through traffic on one wheel. The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said it can arrest the person behind the wheel for reckless driving. “We just have to continue to remind our residents...
One person airlifted after Naples crash
One person was airlifted following a crash at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Golden Gate Parkway, Naples Police Department confirmed.
Alligator captured after seriously injuring man near pond in Sanibel
An alligator was captured in a Sanibel pond Thursday afternoon after the reptile seriously injured a man working on the island. According to the City of Sanibel, the Sanibel Police Department received a 911 call just after 11 a.m. about an adult man who an alligator had bitten in a pond adjacent to Bailey’s General Store at 2477 Periwinkle Way. When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been using the pond to wash his hands the alligator bit him. The victim was able to free himself and call 911, while people at the scene were able to apply a tourniquet until medical assistance arrived.
Two men wanted for lurking around several Southwest Florida jewelry stores
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for two men who “appear to be working in tandem tampering power breakers” at several jewelry stores around Southwest Florida. An unknown man went to the back of Bradley’s Fine Jewelers, located at 14260 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers, on...
Friday deadline for hurricane debris pickup in Lehigh Acres, Gateway
If you live in Lehigh Acres or Gateway, Friday is Lee County’s pickup deadline for hurricane debris in those areas. Lee County has collected more than 4.4 million cubic yards of debris so far; that’s around 85 times as big as the U.S. Capitol rotunda. Driving around Lehigh...
Motorcycle pulled from pond off Luckett Rd after crash in Lee County
A motorcycle was pulled from a pond Wednesday morning near Luckett Road and I-75 in Lee County, where a crash occurred earlier. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a dive team were seen at the removal of the motorcycle at around 10:30 a.m. A crash on Luckett Road near...
Three seriously injured in Collier County multi-vehicle crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Naples. According to officials, the crash happened on Airport Road N, just south of Pine Ridge Road. At around 7:00 p.m., North Collier Fire and Collier County emergency crews responded to the scene.
Two men arrested for trying to steal catalytic converters in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two men were arrested after police said they admitted to trying to steal catalytic converters in Fort Myers. The Fort Myers Police Department received a call Monday night around 10:30 regarding two men committing a burglary at Alligator Towing & Recovery located at 4871 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Naples man hit and killed by car on Pine Ridge Rd.
Troopers investigating a deadly crash in Naples Tuesday morning. FHP says the crash happened along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 just after 1:45 a.m.
Florida homeowner punches burglary suspect twice in the face, sheriff says
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida homeowner punched a man twice in the face after finding him in his home, the Lee County Sheriff's Office explained on Facebook. On Saturday, deputies were sent to a home on Fort Myers Beach after receiving a call about a burglary in progress.
Fire destroys house on King Road in North Fort Myers; man still missing
North Fort Myers firefighters spent hours Wednesday morning battling a fire that destroyed a house and may have trapped someone inside. Thick black smoke and flames could be seen as crews responded to the house fire on King Road. The fire broke out shortly after midnight and the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Cape Coral parents see little progress on missing signs, lights near schools
Many Cape Coral parents are still contacting WINK News about people breaking the rules of the road near elementary schools without being held accountable. Dozens of parents have spoken out about speeding in school zones and all of the damaged or displaced road signs and traffic lights. This time, she set out to answer two questions as many communities still deal with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath.
Pedestrian killed in Naples hit-and-run crash
NAPLES, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Naples early Tuesday morning. The crash happened along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 around 1:38 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is unknown...
More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral
The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
