Collier County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee man found by drone, arrested after running from traffic stop

A man was arrested Tuesday night in Immokalee after deputies say he ran from a traffic stop and had to be found using a drone. Convicted felon Christopher Martinez, 37, was taken into custody on multiple felony warrants. He also faces charges of resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license stemming from an Oct. 22 incident in Immokalee in which he likewise ran from deputies.
IMMOKALEE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase that ends in crash in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after leading deputies on an overnight chase that ended in a crash in North Naples. Holley Delton Jones of Lehigh Acres was driving a bronze GMC Yukon on Wiggins Pass Road near U.S. 41 N. around midnight when deputies tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Instead of pulling over, Jones picked up speed and drove recklessly through traffic and a convenience store parking lot.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Alligator captured after seriously injuring man near pond in Sanibel

An alligator was captured in a Sanibel pond Thursday afternoon after the reptile seriously injured a man working on the island. According to the City of Sanibel, the Sanibel Police Department received a 911 call just after 11 a.m. about an adult man who an alligator had bitten in a pond adjacent to Bailey’s General Store at 2477 Periwinkle Way. When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been using the pond to wash his hands the alligator bit him. The victim was able to free himself and call 911, while people at the scene were able to apply a tourniquet until medical assistance arrived.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Motorcycle pulled from pond off Luckett Rd after crash in Lee County

A motorcycle was pulled from a pond Wednesday morning near Luckett Road and I-75 in Lee County, where a crash occurred earlier. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and a dive team were seen at the removal of the motorcycle at around 10:30 a.m. A crash on Luckett Road near...
WINKNEWS.com

Fire destroys house on King Road in North Fort Myers; man still missing

North Fort Myers firefighters spent hours Wednesday morning battling a fire that destroyed a house and may have trapped someone inside. Thick black smoke and flames could be seen as crews responded to the house fire on King Road. The fire broke out shortly after midnight and the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral parents see little progress on missing signs, lights near schools

Many Cape Coral parents are still contacting WINK News about people breaking the rules of the road near elementary schools without being held accountable. Dozens of parents have spoken out about speeding in school zones and all of the damaged or displaced road signs and traffic lights. This time, she set out to answer two questions as many communities still deal with Hurricane Ian’s aftermath.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Pedestrian killed in Naples hit-and-run crash

NAPLES, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Naples early Tuesday morning. The crash happened along Pine Ridge Road near I-75 around 1:38 a.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the pedestrian is unknown...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
CAPE CORAL, FL

