An alligator was captured in a Sanibel pond Thursday afternoon after the reptile seriously injured a man working on the island. According to the City of Sanibel, the Sanibel Police Department received a 911 call just after 11 a.m. about an adult man who an alligator had bitten in a pond adjacent to Bailey’s General Store at 2477 Periwinkle Way. When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been using the pond to wash his hands the alligator bit him. The victim was able to free himself and call 911, while people at the scene were able to apply a tourniquet until medical assistance arrived.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO