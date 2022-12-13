Read full article on original website
BONEYARD: The Arnett era begins
Over the course of the last two decades, Mississippi State has hired head football coaches with an offensive background. Coach Jackie Sherrill is the last top dawg to have taken a college snap as a defensive player. In fact, Sherrill played both ways for Bear Bryant's Alabama Crimson Tide. Sherrill...
Keenum cuts to the chase and lands where a coaching search might have anyway
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State president Mark Keenum didn’t wait long to pull the trigger on a new head football coach. Fortunately, Keenum had a qualified candidate in pocket in defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. Under normal circumstances, an athletics director is hired before a football coach, but it’s far...
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
Former MSU hoops coach Schaefer enjoys successful return
JACKSON, Miss. — Former Mississippi State women’s head basketball coach Vic Schaefer’s return to the Magnolia State was a successful one Wednesday afternoon. Schaefer, in his third season at the helm of the University of Texas Lady Longhorns after leaving Starkville for Austin, and his Texas team knocked off Jackson State 75-57 at the Mississippi Coliseum in an afternoon matinee contest.
Mississippi State hosting transfer B1G receiver for visit
From a nonexistent passing attack to one that throws 50-plus times a week? Talk about a cultural shock for Arland Bruce. The former Iowa receiver is set to visit Mississippi State this weekend as 1 of several schools on his transfer portal list. Bruce elected to transfer from the Hawkeyes after a 7-5 season.
Mississippi State reportedly settles on permanent head coach after Mike Leach's death
Mississippi State is dealing with the unimaginable tragedy of losing coach Mike Leach at age 61 after complications from a heart condition. The players are planning to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl game against Illinois to honor their late coach. Interim coach/DC Zach Arnett will lead the Bulldogs in that game.
Mississippi State names next head football coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University has officially named their next head football coach. On Thursday morning, the school announced that the current MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will become the 35th head coach of the Bulldogs. Arnett has been the defensive coordinator for Mississippi State since the 2020...
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
Photo: Whippet football star signs to play college football
A Kosciusko Whippets football player announced Friday where he plans to play in college. During a ceremony at Kosciusko High School, Lee Wade announced that he was signing with East Mississippi Community College. Wade was a 4-year starter for the Whippets. He helped lead the team to an 8-3 record...
Schools turn to students to combat teacher shortage
Across the United States, public schools are undergoing a teaching staff crisis, and Mississippi is not immune to the shortage despite now having entry level salaries higher than the national average. The Mississippi Department of Education reported special education, mathematics, foreign languages and science as critical shortage subjects for the...
Loden pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m., coroner states
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two decades after he snuffed out the life of a 16-year-old waitress in Itawamba County, Thomas Loden Jr. is dead. Loden was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton. In his final few minutes, Loden expressed his remorse for the...
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Bogus payroll check cashed in Houlka
HOULKA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to find a man who cashed a bogus check in Chickasaw County. According to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, a man cashed a fraudulent payroll check at the Food Shop in Houlka on Wednesday. The bogus check was for $275 and was...
J5 execs hit with four new federal charges
Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
Columbus police are looking for the driver of a hit and run incident
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In late November, Derrick Seals was hit by a vehicle and killed. The driver left the scene without calling for help or checking on Seals. Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have been searching for the person behind the wheel. Now they believe they may have identified the vehicle and they need your help to find it. Initially, investigators were looking for a dark car.
Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
Commission: Homeowners can’t run business out of second home
STARKVILLE — The city Planning and Zoning Commission denied a local couple’s appeal Tuesday for a home occupancy permit at 400 Greensboro St. Will and Stephanie Arnett bought the home in August with the intention of using it for a second home and office space. While initially granted...
Commercial Dispatch
Murder suspect turns himself in to LCSO
A man accused of murder turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Bobby Childs, Jr., 21, is charged with fatally shooting a man Tuesday at a residence on Jess Lyons Road. Deputies responded to the scene about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Hawkins said, and when...
