COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In late November, Derrick Seals was hit by a vehicle and killed. The driver left the scene without calling for help or checking on Seals. Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have been searching for the person behind the wheel. Now they believe they may have identified the vehicle and they need your help to find it. Initially, investigators were looking for a dark car.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO