Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”

Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)

Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones. Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head ...
Syracuse Crunch beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch win was highlighted by a franchise record as Daniel Walcott set a new mark for the most Crunch games played with 335. Syracuse now advances to 11-10-1-4 on the season while sweeping the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds.
Can SU’s transfers play in the Pinstripe Bowl? Here’s what to know about transfer portal rules and the postseason

Syracuse, N.Y. — News that star Syracuse football cornerback Duce Chestnut hit the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday rattled Orange fans. The biggest name to hit the portal from SU so far this offseason, Chestnut’s departure means the Orange defense will be without its two starting cornerbacks from Week 1 of this season in its final game of 2023. Garrett Williams is still rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered midseason.
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
