Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
nunesmagician.com
Pearl Washington: Syracuse basketball’s “man of miracles”
Many legends come to mind when talking about the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in the Jim Boeheim era. From Dave Bing to more current players like Carmelo Anthony or Gerry McNamara, but there’s only one player head coach Jim Boeheim considers the “most exiting player” he’s ever seen.
Louis Orr, former Syracuse basketball great, has died at 64
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse basketball great Louis Orr died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Orr, 64, played at Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. He was a part of Jim Boeheim’s first recruiting class as a head coach at Syracuse. “It’s a real hard one,’'...
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Cornell | Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse basketball hosts Cornell University for its fourth straight game at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, December 17 (12/17/2022) at 3 p.m. ET. The game will air nationwide on ACC Network and can be streamed live with free trials of fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and other live TV services. The...
Syracuse hasn’t lost to Cornell in more than 50 years, but the Big Red can play (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange will play its last non-conference game of the regular season on Saturday as it hosts Cornell at the JMA Wireless Dome. This will be the 127th meeting between Syracuse and Cornell. Syracuse has played more games against Cornell than any other school except for Colgate (174 games).
Louis Orr Has Passed Away at Age 64 (Report)
Syracuse basketball legend Louis Orr has passed away at age 64, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Thoughts and prayers go out to Orr’s family, friends and loved ones. Louie Orr was the first recruit to commit to Jim Boeheim when Boeheim began his Hall of Fame career as head ...
Ex-Notre Dame cornerback Jayden Bellamy commits to SU out of transfer portal
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football added its second New Jersey cornerback this week from the transfer portal. Three-star Jayden Bellamy announced his commitment to SU via Twitter on Friday. He comes from Notre Dame, where he did not appear in any games for the Irish this season.
4 Syracuse players earn All-ACC honors from Associated Press
Syracuse, N.Y. — Four Syracuse football players were named to the Associated Press All-ACC teams Thursday. Tight end Oronde Gadsden II landed on the first team, while running back Sean Tucker, offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron and linebacker Mikel Jones all finished on the second. The two teams are voted...
Jim Boeheim on Syracuse great Louis Orr: ‘He had the biggest heart of anybody I’ve ever coached’
Syracuse, N.Y. – When Jim Boeheim became the head coach at Syracuse University, one of the first players he recruited was an unheralded kid out of Cincinnati named Louis Orr. “I remember when I first saw him,’’ Boeheim said Friday. “I went to Cincinnati and I saw this kid....
Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some Syracuse football news most in Orange nation were expecting has become official. Cornerback Garrett Williams shared Thursday on Twitter that he is foregoing the remainder of his collegiate eligibility and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. “Syracuse University has allowed me to grow so much...
Rocky Long Expected to be Syracuse's Next Defensive Coordinator (Report)
Syracuse football reportedly has its next defensive coordinator. According to a report from ESPN Albuquerque, sources have said that Rocky Long, currently New Mexico's defensive coordinator, will take the same position with the Orange. When Tony White left for Nebraska, it created a vacancy to lead ...
Syracuse Crunch beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch win was highlighted by a franchise record as Daniel Walcott set a new mark for the most Crunch games played with 335. Syracuse now advances to 11-10-1-4 on the season while sweeping the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds.
Syracuse’s next opponent plays with blazing pace. How Brian Earl is building a contender at Cornell
Ithaca, N.Y. – The epiphany came to Brian Earl as he was staring into a fire one February day in 2021. He was sitting with a football coach and friend. And after weeks of musing, he decided:. Yes, we’re doing this. We’re going all in.
SU offensive analyst Micah Simon departing for coaching job at Northern Colorado
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse football offensive analyst has been hired to a coaching job at Northern Colorado. Micah Simon will serve as the Bears’ wide receivers coach on new head coach Ed Lamb’s staff. The move was included in a report by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg about a number of Northern Colorado hires.
syracuse.com
Can SU’s transfers play in the Pinstripe Bowl? Here’s what to know about transfer portal rules and the postseason
Syracuse, N.Y. — News that star Syracuse football cornerback Duce Chestnut hit the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday rattled Orange fans. The biggest name to hit the portal from SU so far this offseason, Chestnut’s departure means the Orange defense will be without its two starting cornerbacks from Week 1 of this season in its final game of 2023. Garrett Williams is still rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered midseason.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: our Ambassador of hatin’ is back to give Fleck flack
The Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Gophers began their Pinstripe Bowl media tour this week. While you’re going to hear both programs complimenting their opponent, we certainly don’t want to spend the next three weeks playing nice to Goldy’s gang. So when you want to get under the...
How much snow will CNY get? Plus, Syracuse school district alum named superintendent (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 15)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 21. Winter storm likely to hit today. Hidden Gems of CNY: Not your typical bar food: Some taverns in Central New York are upping their game when it comes to bar food. You might be sipping draft beer in a neighborhood pub, but that doesn’t mean you have to pair it with chicken wings, Chex mix or mozzarella sticks. How about some Spanish octopus with a balsamic drizzle? We found five cozy spots where you can belly up to the bar and fill your belly with surprisingly decent food.
collegesoccernews.com
College Soccer News – Men’s Final 2022 Season Ending Top 30 Poll
Syracuse Wins The 2022 National Championship To Secure The Top Spot In The 2022 Season Ending Polls. The Final Rankings Take INto Consideration The Body of Work Of Teams With The NCAA Tournament And Play Down The Homestretch A Key Factor.
Today show reporting live from ‘snowy Syracuse’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The more than 2 million viewers of the Today show caught a glimpse of a picturesque shot of Syracuse Friday morning. “Let us start in snowy Syracuse,” Savannah Guthrie said on the morning broadcast. NBC reporter Kathy Park was reporting live from Clinton Square to...
High school roundup: Auburn girls basketball gets ‘good team win’ over Fulton
Auburn jumped out to an early lead and used solid contributions from the entire team to cruise to a girls basketball victory Friday night in Fulton.
Storm causes school closings across CNY. Plus, a well-known musician from CNY dies (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 16)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 30. “Significant” winter storm arrives; see the 5-day forecast. Photo of the Day. First Look: New kitchen turns a traditional cinnamon bun into a savory steak & cheese roll: The...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
