On 12/8/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Donaldson Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Corey Allen Grieb, 29 of Lexington Park, MD. Grieb was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO