Bay Net
School Resource Officer Investigating Overdose At Lackey High School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 14 at 10:12 a.m., a student at Lackey High School notified a School Resource Officer (SRO) that he had used a vaping device that contained what he believed to be THC and which made him feel sick. The SRO escorted the student to...
Bay Net
The Living Sheriffs Of St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall stands with Sheriff David Zylak (2002-2006), Sheriff Tim Cameron (2006-2022) and Sheriff Richard Voorhaar (1994-2002). The three previous St. Mary’s County sheriffs joined Sheriff Hall at St. Mary’s City earlier this month at a private ceremony for friends and family.
Bay Net
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Mechanicsville Wawa
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two males pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 1:25 am, the two subjects were in the Mechanicsville Wawa convenience store when the male in the gray shirt reached behind the counter and removed a Juul product.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint on Friday evening, Dec. 16, 2022. The sobriety checkpoint will take place on Route 5 in the Leonardtown area where law enforcement officers...
Bay Net
School Resource Officers Investigating Illegal Possession Of Ammunition At Lackey High School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 14 at the beginning of the school day, a School Resource Officer at Lackey High School was notified by administrators that a student was found to have four handgun magazines in his bookbag, one of which contained ammunition. A search was conducted for...
Bay Net
Police Capture Inmate That Escaped Anne Arundel County Detention Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On December 14, 2022 at approximately 2:20 p.m. Deputies were alerted to an escape of an inmate from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center located on Jennifer Road in Annapolis. The Deputies were advised the inmate fled the Detention Center and was last seen running toward...
Bay Net
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Offers Scholarships Local Healthcare Students
LEONARDTOWN, Md.–MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is now accepting applications for its annual healthcare scholarship, next awarding funding in the spring of 2023. Recognizing the need for specially trained staff, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital offers annual scholarships to students from St. Mary’s, Charles, or Calvert counties pursuing educational degrees, licenses, or certifications vital to the care of our community. In return for a pre-determined commitment of service, the hospital may award up to $24,000 per recipient—what could amount to a “full ride,” depending on the program selected.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identities Of Theft Suspects At Dollar General In Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 10:33 am, the two males entered the Dollar General store in Charlotte Hall, brought merchandise and two Visa gift cards to the register and then fraudulently obtained them by distracting the cashier.
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 12/8/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Donaldson Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Corey Allen Grieb, 29 of Lexington Park, MD. Grieb was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
mocoshow.com
15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker
Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
Bay Net
State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At California Walmart
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and;. Reference 22-MSP-048729.
WBOC
Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
WJLA
Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subjects Breaking Into Vehicles; Recover Stolen Vehicle
WALDORF, Md. – On December 14 at 2:01 a.m., officers responded to Oyster Reef Place in the Sheffield Links neighborhood for the report of several subjects walking around with flashlights attempting to get into vehicles. Upon officers’ arrival, the subjects fled on foot before getting into a vehicle and...
Bay Net
One Injured After Rollover Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On December 16, 2022 at approximately 5:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of South Shangri-La Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles in the roadway with one overturned on...
Bay Net
One Being Flown Out After Collision In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On December 16, 2022 at approximately 9:19 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Moll Dyer Road. Crews arrived and found the single vehicle off the roadway with one person...
