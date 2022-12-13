ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Bay Net

The Living Sheriffs Of St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Sheriff Steven A. Hall stands with Sheriff David Zylak (2002-2006), Sheriff Tim Cameron (2006-2022) and Sheriff Richard Voorhaar (1994-2002). The three previous St. Mary’s County sheriffs joined Sheriff Hall at St. Mary’s City earlier this month at a private ceremony for friends and family.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Mechanicsville Wawa

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two males pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at 1:25 am, the two subjects were in the Mechanicsville Wawa convenience store when the male in the gray shirt reached behind the counter and removed a Juul product.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 5– December 11, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,495 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 22-71250. On December 7, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to a commercial building in the 1200 block of East...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Offers Scholarships Local Healthcare Students

​​LEONARDTOWN, Md.–MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is now accepting applications for its annual healthcare scholarship, next awarding funding in the spring of 2023. Recognizing the need for specially trained staff, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital offers annual scholarships to students from St. Mary’s, Charles, or Calvert counties pursuing educational degrees, licenses, or certifications vital to the care of our community. In return for a pre-determined commitment of service, the hospital may award up to $24,000 per recipient—what could amount to a “full ride,” depending on the program selected.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identities Of Theft Suspects At Dollar General In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 10:33 am, the two males entered the Dollar General store in Charlotte Hall, brought merchandise and two Visa gift cards to the register and then fraudulently obtained them by distracting the cashier.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 12/8/2022, TFC J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Donaldson Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Crack Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Corey Allen Grieb, 29 of Lexington Park, MD. Grieb was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x4. He was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

15 Year Sentence for 7-Eleven Shooting Involving Ex-Boyfriend of Co-Worker

Per the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office: In the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the honorable Judge John Maloney has sentenced defendant, Zekale Long, 42, of Silver Spring, to life in prison suspend all but 15 years. Long pleaded guilty on October 27th, 2022, to Attempted First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony Violent Crime.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At California Walmart

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and;. Reference 22-MSP-048729.
CALIFORNIA, MD
WBOC

Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Jerry Jones to Retire

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced that Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III has notified him of his intent to retire at the end of the year after 35 years in law enforcement. The governor has named Lt. Colonel Roland L. Butler Jr. to serve as acting superintendent.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WJLA

Charles County commissioners battle over racial discrimination, secret censure

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two Charles County commissioners are seeking an injunction to prevent another commissioner from voting to fire county administrator Mark Belton. A previously secret censure of Commissioner Thomasina Coates for discriminating against Belton because he is white surfaced at this week’s meeting of the Charles...
Bay Net

One Injured After Rollover Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. –  On December 16, 2022 at approximately 5:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of South Shangri-La Drive. Crews arrived and found two vehicles in the roadway with one overturned on...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Bay Net

One Being Flown Out After Collision In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. –  On December 16, 2022 at approximately 9:19 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Moll Dyer Road. Crews arrived and found the single vehicle off the roadway with one person...
LEONARDTOWN, MD

