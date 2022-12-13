ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

wdadradio.com

WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY

A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
HOMER CITY, PA
WTAJ

Police search for after-hours vandals at Bedford County business

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s). According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS

Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY

Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
CREEKSIDE, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Approaching Grim Record

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
WTAJ

Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
DUBOIS, PA
Tribune-Review

Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash

At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
humaneanimalrescue.org

Emaciated Dog Found In Riverview Park

Last week, Animal Control officers found a dog abandoned in a blanket in Riverview Park. She was severely emaciated and dehydrated, and was immediately brought to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s East End shelter for urgent medical care. She spent her first few days receiving fluids, and has begun...
PITTSBURGH, PA

