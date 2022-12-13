Read full article on original website
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
Car crashes over hillside along Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was rescued after his car crashed over a hillside in Pleasant Hills. The crash happened along Route 51 in front of the Sheetz across from Bowser Automotive. From across the street, our crews noticed a car that was tangled in the trees. We...
Police search for after-hours vandals at Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s). According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of […]
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY
Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
Cambria County Approaching Grim Record
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees saying Wednesday that the County is on pace to potentially see a record number of overdose deaths this year. This comes despite a lot of aid meant to combat this. Lees says the work of First Responders has been commendable to save lives, but the fact that the County is still on pace to break a record amount of overdose deaths shows just how unmanageable the drug situation is in Cambria County and beyond.
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the department […]
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
Ice covers grass, roads in parts of eastern Westmoreland County
LIGONIER, Pa. — A thin, icy coating covered the grass, trees, and roads Thursday morning in some parts of eastern Westmoreland County. The icy coating caused closures or delays at more than 60 schools and organizations across the region, including a closure of Ligonier Valley schools, and sparked power outages.
Police: Burglar claims to be federal agent, steals shotgun from Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man claiming to be a federal agent after breaking into a home has been arrested by state police. On Dec. 5 around 5:30 p.m., homeowners along the 3000 block of McCartney Road in Jordan Township called state police after they came home and noticed an unknown vehicle in their […]
Man charged with entering home, threatening to steal woman’s baby
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man is facing charges after a woman claimed he got into her home Friday morning and threatened to take her baby. State police were first called to a home along Empire Road in Morris Township at 8:39 a.m. for a burglary in progress. Troopers were informed that […]
Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash
At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
Young kids who died in fatal Sewickley fire identified
The children killed in a Sewickley house Fire Tuesday have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 6-year-old Jack Wylde Lightner and 9-year-old Lyric Keys both died on scene.
Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
County housing authority plumber 1 of 2 men charged with assaulting customer at Sheetz in Harrison
A customer at the Sheetz in Harrison suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung when he was attacked by two men while he was waiting for his food order to be filled, according to authorities. One of the two men arrested in the incident, Corey Edmund Borczuch, 30, of the...
This Fox Chapel home is for sale for almost $3M (photos)
FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is for sale in Fox Chapel for nearly $3 million. The property is located at The Estate at 15 Hunt Club Lane, and it totals just over three acres in size. The home is listed for $2.89 million with Lori Hummel of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
Police: Robberies at several local stores all connected in major shoplifting ring
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police said several stores across our region have been recently hit and they are all linked. On Thursday, Channel 11 confronted and questioned one of the men accused in a major, widespread shoplifting ring. Dion Crawford claims he’s innocent, but police say he is one...
Emaciated Dog Found In Riverview Park
Last week, Animal Control officers found a dog abandoned in a blanket in Riverview Park. She was severely emaciated and dehydrated, and was immediately brought to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh’s East End shelter for urgent medical care. She spent her first few days receiving fluids, and has begun...
