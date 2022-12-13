ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse Crunch beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch win was highlighted by a franchise record as Daniel Walcott set a new mark for the most Crunch games played with 335. Syracuse now advances to 11-10-1-4 on the season while sweeping the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds.
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls volleyball small school team

Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls volleyball small school team. The players and coach are chosen by Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Carly Hopper, Marcellus; Kate Raddant, Skaneateles; Helena Robinson, Living Word Academy; and Janiah Robinson, Westhill. The...
State announces 2022 fall scholar-athlete teams (chart)

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced its fall 2022 scholar-athlete teams and individuals, and 559 Section III teams have been honored. Baldwinsville led the way with 13 teams earning scholar-athlete team honors. Its boys cross country team (37) and football team (30) had the most individual students honored.
