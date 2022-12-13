Read full article on original website
Related
Section III boys basketball scoring leaders, sorted by year in school, through Dec. 14
Section III boys basketball scoring leaders, sorted by year in school, through Dec. 14 Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Dec. 16 (update)
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Dec. 16. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Syracuse Crunch beat Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch win was highlighted by a franchise record as Daniel Walcott set a new mark for the most Crunch games played with 335. Syracuse now advances to 11-10-1-4 on the season while sweeping the two-game season series against the Thunderbirds.
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls volleyball small school team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls volleyball small school team. The players and coach are chosen by Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Carly Hopper, Marcellus; Kate Raddant, Skaneateles; Helena Robinson, Living Word Academy; and Janiah Robinson, Westhill. The...
We pick, you vote: Who are the Section III girls volleyball MVPs? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 All-CNY girls voleyball teams have been announced and the finalists for MVP have been named. >> Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls volleyball large school team.
High school roundup: Auburn girls basketball gets ‘good team win’ over Fulton
Auburn jumped out to an early lead and used solid contributions from the entire team to cruise to a girls basketball victory Friday night in Fulton.
State announces 2022 fall scholar-athlete teams (chart)
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced its fall 2022 scholar-athlete teams and individuals, and 559 Section III teams have been honored. Baldwinsville led the way with 13 teams earning scholar-athlete team honors. Its boys cross country team (37) and football team (30) had the most individual students honored.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0