ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

December surprise: Cincinnati City Council set to raise property taxes

By Sharon Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFuKH_0jgvM32d00

Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday is set to raise property taxes in Cincinnati, rolling back a more than two decades-old promise of keeping property taxes that fund the city's operating budget at an amount that brings in roughly $29 million a year.

On Monday, Council's Budget and Finance Committee voted 6-2 to raise property taxes from 4.84 mills to 6.1 mills, which would cost property owners $39 per each $100,000 valuation of their home. The new millage would bring in roughly $15.4 million more a year, city officials said.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, as do seven Democrats, supports the plan, meaning it's all but assured that the tax increase will pass. On Monday, council members Democrat U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Landsman and Liz Keating, council's lone Republican, voted no. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney attended the meeting remotely and could not vote.

Pureval, in a memo, said he'd like to see the money spent on emergency rental assistance, code enforcement and youth jobs, including raising the pay for lifeguards. The city has struggled to hire enough lifeguards to open all of the city's 23 pools. The money will target "bad-acting" out-of-town landlords, Pureval said.

"I don't come before council with the perspective this is an easy decision," Pureval said. "This is a hard decision. But this is an important decision."

The decision comes on the heels of an unprecedented $85 million carryover budget this past fall, meaning the city had $85 million left over from its fiscal year 2022 budget. At the time, city administrators said the surplus was the result of not all the federal stimulus money being spent, plus higher-than-expected income tax collections.

The decision comes as Hamilton County Commissioners consider raising sewer rates by 3%.

City Manager Sheryl Long, who recommended the property tax increase, warned in a memo that deficits loom due to employee raises and less income tax coming in due to remote work. American Rescue Act money from the federal government has been propping up the operating budget since the pandemic hit in 2020, but that money will run out in fiscal year 2026.

"Especially coming out of Covid we realized the volatility of our income tax," Long said Monday. She likened it to people forgoing "one cup of coffee shop coffee per day" to do "amazing things."

"Sometimes we have to eat the vegetables," Long said.

Pureval spoke at the hearing. "I'm here because of how important this is. The fiscal challenges we all face is substantial. This is a very challenging time for the city." Pureval recently convened a commission, led Procter and Gamble CEO Jon Moeller, of business and community leaders to review the city’s budget and make recommendations about future spending.

Keating pointed to the broader economic situation as a reason against raising taxes.

"Yes, we need to diversify our revenue, but not at a time when we have a surplus from stimulus dollars and when Cincinnatians are hurting from inflation and the bad economy," Keating said. "This is going to hurt the people struggling to make ends meet."

Monday's presentation of the plan was considered a public hearing. The resolution was brought forward for emergency passage, with a vote happening two days after publicly announcing the idea. The tax budget is not due to the state until Jan. 20.

Cincinnati City Council in 1999 decided not to raise property taxes, putting in place what is referred to in City Hall as the property tax rollback. City managers have argued for years the rollback was supposed to be temporary.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Cincinnati City Council votes to eliminate property tax rollback

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Cincinnati City Council on Wednesday is set to raise property taxes in Cincinnati, rolling back a more than two decades-old promise of keeping property taxes that fund the city’s operating budget at an amount that brings in roughly $29 million a year. On Monday, Council’s Budget...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years

CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year. Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

FIRST LOOK: Covington’s massive 23-acre riverfront development

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A sprawling riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street level. Video below. See new artist renderings at the end of this story. The...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
CINCINNATI, OH
southarkansassun.com

Increased Social Security Payments Lead To Unexpected Cuts in SNAP

Some senior citizens in Dayton, Ohio, are seeing a more than 50% reduction in their monthly SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. This comes as a shock to many of these individuals, who are already struggling to make ends meet, according to Mamie Bah in her published article on December 14, 2022.
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

You Can Own This Former Sayler Park Church Designed by Cincinnati City Hall's Architect

A former church designed by Samuel Hannaford, the same architect behind Cincinnati City Hall, is for sale in Sayler Park. According to the listing, the church at 7340 Kirkwood Lane was built in 1877 in the British Arts and Crafts style and was home to the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, later named St. Luke's Episcopal Church. The building overlooks historic Sayler Park and comes with a partial view of the Ohio River.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

State regulators freeze AES Ohio rates until new plan is developed

Wednesday members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to freeze rates temporarily for AES Ohio customers until the utility company can come up with a new plan. “Today the PUCO agreed with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and others, over AES’s objection, that AES must honor its prior agreement to not charge consumers for another rate increase at this time. The PUCO’s denial of AES’s proposed rate increase serves justice and integrity in the state regulatory process for 527,000 Dayton-area consumers. That’s especially needed at this time of soaring energy prices and inflation,” a spokesperson for PUCO said in a release.
OHIO STATE
1017thepoint.com

RICHMOND CITY EMPLOYEES FEDERAL CREDIT UNION UNDER CONSERVATORSHIP

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union has been placed into conservatorship by the National Credit Union Administration. That term essentially means that the agency has stepped in to provide financial oversight. The credit union posted a net income loss of half a million dollars at the end of the third quarter. The credit union serves 836 members and was conserved because of unsafe and unsound practices not specified by the federal agency. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow issued a statement Tuesday, saying that the credit union is a separate and distinct entity from the city and that the city is not part of the investigation. The credit union does operate inside the City Building with a lease that expires at the end of the year. The lease will now be on a month-to-month basis.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Long-time Hamilton homeowners fear displacement due to overpass project

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dozens of Hamilton residents are upset about a proposed road construction project that could rob them of their homes. Those residents, from Hamilton’s North End neighborhood, voiced outrage ahead of Wednesday night’s Hamilton City Council meeting. Alicia Bowman is one of those speaking out. “It’s...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

10 of the best Christmas light house displays in Cincinnati area

December has arrived and Christmas season is in full swing!. Check out how the Greater Cincinnati community is celebrating the holidays with festive light decorations and Christmas displays!. Send us pictures and video of your own Christmas light decorations to newsdesk@wlwt.com for the chance to be featured. 1. Burlington, Kentucky.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU board, in special meeting, declines to take on responsibility for oversight of charter school project

The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents balked Tuesday at taking on the responsibility to oversee a charter school project for Northern Kentucky. Board chair Rich Boehne asked three times at a special meeting if any board member wanted to make a motion to adopt a resolution to make NKU the so-called “authorizer” for the project to be in Kenton or Campbell counties.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy