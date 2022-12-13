ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried wrongly predicted he wouldn’t be arrested hours before bust

By Lee Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDTkv_0jgvLbjl00

Accused crypto crook Sam Bankman-Fried wrongly predicted that he wouldn’t be arrested just hours before he was actually busted.

The fallen 30-year-old FTX mogul casually played video games in the apparent safety of his extravagant home in the Bahamas late Monday while giving an interview about his scandal to options flow platform Unusual Whales .

He was asked if he was worried about getting detained if he returned to the US after he revealed he’d be “calling in” to Congress Tuesday rather than testifying in person.

“Uh, I don’t believe I would be, but I haven’t done a, like, deep dive into that,” the shaggy-haired former billionaire replied.

“That’s something I have to think harder about.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztTXN_0jgvLbjl00
Sam Bankman-Fried said he didn’t “believe” he’d be arrested if he returned to the US, just hours before he was instead busted at home in the Bahamas.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dqn08_0jgvLbjl00
The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government.
AP

That opportunity did not come, however, as he was arrested at 6 p.m. Monday after US prosecutors pressed criminal charges and the SEC accused him in a civil complaint of having run a “massive, years-long fraud” through “a house of cards” built “on a foundation of deception.”

Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder vowed to “promptly” extradite him.

Unusual Whales said the arrest was just “hours” after he was being interviewed on its Twitter space, making it “one of the last things” he did as a free man.

One of the last things SBF of FTX did before being arrested today was give an interview to Unusual Whales.

With your help, questions and pressure, we were able to press him where others could not.

And maybe, together, it was enough to make a difference.

— unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 13, 2022

Seemingly unaware he was about to be arrested, Bankman-Fried blamed his schedule as well as “security” concerns for staying in the Bahamas and testifying virtually to Congress.

“I’m quite overbooked and was not planning to be testifying until like very recently, he said, saying it was “also frankly a pretty important time for me to be here.”

“It’s very difficult for me to move right now and travel because just like the paparazzi effect is quite large,” he claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OqwW_0jgvLbjl00
Bankman-Fried was interviewed by Unusual Whales, angering some by playing video games as he chatted.
Unusual Whales

During the chat, he admitted to playing “Storybook Brawl,” a game he previously said helps clear his mind.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LT6W5_0jgvLbjl00
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried busted in Bahamas, charged with defrauding investors out of $1.8B

One questioner told him it was “incredibly disrespectful that you’re playing video games while you’re talking to us.”

“I hope you’re not playing video games tomorrow when you’re trying to dissuade Congress from seeing you as a fraud,” the questioner told him.

Seemingly unfazed, Bankman-Fried replied: “Do you have a question?”

He was then arrested just after 6 p.m. Monday at his luxury gated community called the Albany in the capital, Nassau.

Bahamian police said he was arrested due to “various Financial Offences against laws of the United States, which are also offenses” on the island.

He is now expected to appear before a magistrate on Tuesday, marking the first in-person public appearance by the fallen crypto king once estimated to be worth $32 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZG78_0jgvLbjl00
He was then arrested at his home in the Bahamas at 6 p.m. Monday, soon after ending his interview. Monday
Seaside Real Estate/ Bahamas MLS

The SEC complaint says that “Bankman-Fried raised more than $1.8 billion from investors” who believed “that FTX had appropriate controls and risk management measures.”

“Unbeknownst to those investors (and to FTX’s trading customers), Bankman-Fried was orchestrating a massive, years-long fraud, diverting billions of dollars of the trading platform’s customer funds for his own personal benefit and to help grow his crypto empire.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents staying in Bahamas, fear his legal fees will ‘wipe them out’

The law professor parents of disgraced FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly fear the family will go broke while paying for his defense against mounting litigation. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried — both well-known figures at Stanford University — have stayed with their ex-billionaire son in the Bahamas for more than a month as he faces a firestorm over FTX’s sudden collapse. The parents “have told friends that their son’s legal bills will likely wipe them out financially,” the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources close to the family. “We hope this gives us some wisdom,” Bankman recently said, according to those...
STANFORD, CA
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
coingeek.com

Caroline Ellison is about to flip on Sam Bankman-Fried

“There’s no honour among thieves” is maybe an over-used adage, but if it is, that’s only because it holds so true—and the FTX scandal is proving to be no exception. Caroline Ellison, the 28-year-old ex-CEO of Alameda Research and Sam Bankman-Fried’s supposed romantic partner, was spotted in New York City a few days ago at a coffee house just blocks away from FBI offices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest denies Americans who lost life savings the chance to get answers about FTX's implosion, House committee chair says

Sam Bankman-Fried, disgraced former CEO of FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. That means he won't be able to testify to a House Financial Services Committee, its chair Maxine Waters said. "The American public deserves to hear directly from Mr. Bankman-Fried about the actions that've harmed over one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

What to know about the ‘harsh’ Bahamas prison where Bankman-Fried is jailed

After his arrest in the Bahamas this week, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is being held in a facility known for its harsh conditions. The Royal Bahamas Police Force detained Bankman-Fried on Monday after he was charged in the U.S. on several counts, including the misappropriation of funds and violations of campaign finance laws. At the…
TheDailyBeast

Why the Feds Chose Right Now to Bust Crypto’s Golden Boy

Yesterday, Sam Bankman-Fried (known as SBF), the former CEO of the collapsed cryptocurrency giant FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas and is being held in Bahamian jail pending his extradition to the United States. In an indictment unsealed this morning, SBF was charged with mail and wire fraud, money laundering, and other crimes related to a scheme measured in the billions of dollars. If convicted on all charges, he faces a sentence along the same lines as the 150 years imposed on the notorious Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff.For weeks, the Justice Department did not have SBF arrested in the Bahamas,...
Markets Insider

Binance reportedly processed over $10 billion in illegal payments this year and a DOJ investigation is looking into top executives including CEO Changpeng Zhao

The US Justice Department has been investigating crypto exchange Binance over money laundering violations, Reuters reported Monday. The report says that Binance processed over $10 billion worth of illegal payments in 2022. A Binance spokesperson told Insider that it would be "inappropriate for us to comment" on matters related to...
The Atlantic

Sam Bankman-Fried Got What He Wanted

In the hours before Sam Bankman-Fried surrendered to police at his home on the Bahamian island of New Providence, he was still engaged in something like a last-ditch press tour: a final, desperate attempt to make amends after his $32 billion crypto empire unraveled last month. Asked during a Monday-afternoon roundtable on Twitter Spaces whether he thought the prospect of returning to the U.S. might result in his arrest, Bankman-Fried responded with a resounding no. In a sense, he was right—authorities didn’t even need to wait for him to make their move.
ILLINOIS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
114K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy