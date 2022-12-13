Coastal Carolina quarterback Bryce Carpenter arrested for allegedly slamming woman to ground

Coastal Carolina backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter was arrested on Sunday in South Carolina.

The 23-year-old was accused of slamming a woman to the ground when she allegedly refused his sexual advances, according to police in Horry County . He was charged with third-degree assault and battery. He was released on a $2,500 bond the same day.

Carpenter was at a party when he allegedly tried to grab a woman but was pulled away from her by other partygoers, according to WBTW-TV . The woman reportedly tried to talk to Carpenter again, but he allegedly made another advance.

After she pushed him away, she told police he picked her up and slammed her down to the sidewalk. According to police, the woman suffered swelling on the back of her head and other minor injuries.

Carpenter told officers he didn’t go to any parties and was home the entire time, according to WPDE-TV.

Coastal Carolina took action against Carpenter after his arrest.

Bryce Carpenter, a backup quarterback for Coastal Carolina, is charged with assault and battery. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Coastal Carolina University student Bryce Carpenter has been suspended indefinitely from all football-related activities,” the school said in a statement. “All student conduct cases are handled through CCU’s student conduct process. Due to the FERPA federal law, CCU is unable to release any other details.”

Carpenter was a fifth-year senior and the backup to starting quarterback Grayson McCall. McCall is reportedly set to answer the NCAA transfer portal.