Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota
Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
Snow and wind cause poor driving conditions Thursday and Friday
Siouxland saw some poor driving conditions for Thursday and Friday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls plows to clear residential streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that plows will enter select residential streets to remove drifting snow Friday morning. Plowing will start at 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Zone 3 (see map below). No snow alert will be issued. Vehicles will not...
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
Driver stranded for days rescued during South Dakota winter storm
Thursday afternoon, the Pennington County Search and Rescue was notified of a missing person.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse
What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings. One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
9 Painful Things South Dakota & Minnesota Could Be Doing During A Blizzard
After moving ten inches of snow from the last snowstorm and now dealing with the latest winter brouhaha I can think of a few things I'd rather be doing this weekend. And, you may have a list of your own. When cabin fever sets in from the shortest days of...
KELOLAND TV
‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
6 Critical Areas Around Your Home Where Snow Needs To Be Cleared
Deep snow in Sioux Falls is fun for some, and trouble for many. Especially if the snow isn't cleared away from vital locations around your home. One of these areas should be quite obvious. The fire hydrant that is on your property. As a homeowner, if the fire hydrant sits on your property it is your responsibility to make sure snow is cleared away from it.
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard warnings for many areas through noon Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gusty winds are creating blizzard conditions for much of South Dakota Thursday. Nearly the entire state is listed under a blizzard warning, winter storm warning or winter weather advisory until noon Friday. At 2 p.m., the South Dakota Department of Transportation said it expected...
Worst Since 1966? Central South Dakota Winter Storm Rolls On [UPDATE]
I can remember chains on tires. Huge mountains of snow to play on and I have vivid memories of a maintainer with a V Plow on the front end raming back and forth like a Mountain Goat a huge pile of snow at the north end of Main Street in Kennebec, South Dakota.
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?
Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
gowatertown.net
FRIDAY UPDATE: Blizzard Warning extended until 3 o’clock today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–You could label this, “the blizzard that won’t stop,” or, “the storm system that won’t go away.”. South Dakota remains locked under blizzard conditions for another day today. It’s due to a major storm system that began impacting parts of the state on Monday.
kotatv.com
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
Travel is virtually impossible on any major roadway throughout central South Dakota due to a major winter storm making its way through the region. Officials are urging people to stay home and avoid travel, or risk getting stuck potentially for days.
Hungry? We Found The Best South Dakota Appetizers In Sioux Falls
Going out to restaurants is always an exciting occasion for a couple of reasons: You're not cooking and you have the opportunity to try something new. Meals at restaurants go beyond the drinks and the main course. It can also be all about the appetizers!. Appetizers are the gateway to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0