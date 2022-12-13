ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

ESPN Sioux Falls

Now Is a Great Time to ‘Adopt a Fire Hydrant’ South Dakota

Every harsh winter like the one we're having so far is always accompanied by numerous life-saving reminders. One of those reminders is fire safety prevention. Let's be honest, a house fire no matter the time of the year is a tragic event, but one during the winter months that are filled with heavy snowfall and extreme cold becomes even more challenging, especially for the first responders tasked with having to extinguish the blaze.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Digging Out: Send us your weather photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
FORT PIERRE, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls plows to clear residential streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that plows will enter select residential streets to remove drifting snow Friday morning. Plowing will start at 10 a.m. on Friday morning in Zone 3 (see map below). No snow alert will be issued. Vehicles will not...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse

What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings.  One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

‘There’s a lot of winter left’: Snow, wind hit SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s day four of the winter storm sweeping across KELOLAND. Sioux Falls dealt with slippery streets and sidewalks earlier in the week when the rain fell. Now, the snow has arrived. Winter Weather Resources. Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard warnings for many areas through noon Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Gusty winds are creating blizzard conditions for much of South Dakota Thursday. Nearly the entire state is listed under a blizzard warning, winter storm warning or winter weather advisory until noon Friday. At 2 p.m., the South Dakota Department of Transportation said it expected...
WYOMING STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Penalties mount for those who ignore South Dakota road closures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, you might have to pay for your rescue operation and face a Class 2 misdemeanor strike if you venture on closed roads. Now anyone who fails to observe a sign, marker, warning, notice or direction, or barrier blocking access...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
