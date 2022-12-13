ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Drops New Song Snippet As Early Christmas Present For ‘Starving’ Fans

By Gil Kaufman
 3 days ago

Cardi B offered fans an early Christmas present on Monday night (Dec. 12) when she dropped a seven-second snippet of a new song to slake the Bardi Gang’s thirst for her music as they await the follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut studio album, 2018’s Invasion of Privacy .

“HERE some scraps since yall STARVING,” Cardi wrote in a tweet featuring the scant bars from an unnamed song she never finished. “They be watchin’ every time that I post (that I post)/ Posted nothin’, always gotta do the most/ B—-es sound like you broke,” she raps over a hard-hitting beat. When a fan asked why the song was scrapped, Cardi responded, “ I just don’t love it .”

I have no choice , I have to put it out,” Cardi told The Breakfast Club earlier this month when asked about when fans can expect new music. “I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out.” She also revealed that even though it’s time for her to return to the radio, Cardi thinks the project is still “missing something,” even as she confirmed that the fresh tunes are coming in 2023.

As the wait continues, Cardi and her family are gearing up for Christmas, as evidenced by another post on the rapper’s socials in which she revealed the multiple glittery trees in her home. In a video featuring a cameo from one-year-old son Wave Set, Cardi showed off her children’s towering Disney-themed tree — as she yelled at the little ones to “stop running around the Christmas tree!! — as well as the impressive light array outside her house.

Check out the new song snippet and the Christmas display below.

Billboard

