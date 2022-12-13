ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Westworld’ Is Leaving HBO Max, Along With ‘The Nevers,’ ‘Love Life,’ ‘Minx’ And More

By Greta Bjornson
 3 days ago
It’s that time again at HBO Max. After upsetting fans by yanking a whole slew of animated series from its library this summer, the streamer is at it once more, but this time, they’re pulling some prestige picks. Both Westworld and The Nevers are leaving HBO Max, Deadline reports.

Westworld, which was once a crown jewel of HBO, was canceled last month after four seasons, while The Nevers, a Victorian sic-fi series from controversial creator Joss Whedon, is getting the axe halfway through its fist season — the first half of Season 1 premiered on HBO Max in 2021, while the second half was slated to premiere next year.

While Westworld was done for good by the time HBO Max chose to pull the series from its library, The Nevers was reportedly already finished with the second half of Season 1. But sources told Deadline that the show will likely debut the new episodes on a new platform, with the outlet noting, “It will now end up in the show’s new home whatever that is. The storyline has been crafted in a way that it concludes with Season 1B.”

As for that new home, it’s still TBD, but Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has hinted at his company’s plans to explore FAST channels, or free, ad-supported streaming TV, so Westworld and The Nevers could land on such a channel, per Deadline.

While Westworld and The Nevers have met their end on HBO Max, they’re not alone. Three other popular series are also leaving the streamer, including HBO Max Originals Minx and Love Life, plus Gordita Chronicles, which was canceled by HBO after its first season and is now leaving the platform altogether, as confirmed by creator Claudia Forestieri.

“Looks like this weekend is the last hurrah for #GORDITACHRONICLES,” Forestieri tweeted. “Watch now before it evaporates from @hbomax. *Trying hard to not be bitter about this latest insult to injury, but real talk, it feels like an EX destroying your photos in an attempt to ERASE you from memory…”

Minx creator Ellen Rapoport also addressed the cancellation of her series on Twitter. Minx, which had been renewed for Season 2 in May, was planning to wrap production when Warner Bros. Discovery chose to end the show, per Variety.

“I am obviously disappointed that Minx (along with several other shows yet to be announced) is leaving HBO Max. I’m proud of the show we’ve made and am confident that the audience will come with us to our new home,” Rapoport wrote. “Thank you to the best cast and crew in the business.”

Love Life, a series starring Anna Kendrick in its first season and William Jackson Harper in its second, was mourned by its creator, too. Sam Boyd shared, “Bummed that this is now a thing that can happen! Gonna try to figure out somewhere else for it to live, so it doesn’t just **not exist anymore**, but no matter what, I’m SO proud of it and SO grateful to everyone who worked on it & everyone who watched. This show changed my life.”

