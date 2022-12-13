Stuart Margolin, Actor From ‘The Rockford Files,’ Dead at 82

Photo: Getty Images

Stuart Margolin, the actor best known for his award-winning portrayal of Evelyn “Angel” Martin in the 1970s series The Rockford Files, has died. He was 82.

Margolin’s stepson, director Christopher Martini, told The Hollywood Reporter that Margolin had died of natural causes in Staunton, VA. His passing was announced in an Instagram post made by his other stepson, actor Max Martini, on Monday (Dec. 12).

“The two most profound moments in my life… the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning,” he wrote. “My mother, brother and I holding his hands. All the time in between birth and death, life, is up to us to fill with equally profound moments. Anyway, it made me realize how much time I’ve wasted on things that were never going to amount to anything. Just a profound realization I thought I’d share.”

He continued, “Love you Stuart Margolin. A great actor/writer/producer/director. But more importantly, a profoundly gifted step-father that was always there with love and support for his family. RIP Pappy. Keep ‘em cold.”

Margolin won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role on The Rockford Files in both 1979 and 1980.

Aside from his recurring gig on the detective drama, Margolin made appearances in episodes of other classics from the ’70s, including M*A*S*H, The Partridge Family and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. His talents expanded into directing several episodes of shows such as The Love Boat, Magnum P.I. and Quantum Leap.

In his film career, the actor starred as Julie Andrews’ personal secretary in the 1981 black comedy, S.O.B. He also starred opposite Clint Eastwood in the 1970 film, Kelly’s Heroes, as well as the Charles Bronson-led thriller Death Wish (1974).

Margolin is survived by his brother, his two stepsons, his stepdaughter, Michelle Martini, and his wife, Pat.