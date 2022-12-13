Representation matters: The Black Santa Experience

"Santa Chris" gets a kick out of doing it every year.

"Representation is real important with the kids," Santa told us as he took time out of a busy schedule that includes the Black Santa Experience. It's part of the annual Black Business Bazaar from Don't Sleep, happening Saturday, December 17th. "Growing up, I had never seen a Black Santa, so to look into the eyes of kids when they see a Santa that looks like them is pretty exciting."

As of this writing, there are only a few slots left for reserved family photos for the Black Santa Experience. You can find out more at the website of the Black Business Bazaar.

Also, what would Santa be without cookies? The Black-Owned bakery Somethin' Sweet will give away free cookies (chocolate chip or sugar cookies) to the first 1,000 children at the Black Business Bazaar's "Wakanda Wonderland" kids area, which will also include a big synthetic ice skating rink, with free skate rental available.

The Black Business Bazaar will feature more than 100 Black-owned businesses with lots of goods to sell, making it a wonderful place to find all of your last-minute gifts. It will be held from 11:00am until 5:00pm on Saturday, December 17 at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center, located on the city's Northwest Side, at 2990 West 71st St.

