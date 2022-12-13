Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
New York Jewish Food Pantry Worried About Supplies for Hanukah Meals
A deeply needed Jewish food pantry organization is sounding the alarm about its ability to meet the demand for Hanukah holiday food this month. Masbia Soup Kitchen Executive Director Alexander Rappaport says his organization is facing a funding crisis after support from the Nourish New York Program ran out last month.
Discovery on Par with Kumaran Scrolls: King Hezekiah’s Inscriptions
Archaeologist Prof. Gershon Galil on Wednesday night revealed on Channel 14 what they believe to be one of the most important archaeological discoveries of all time in Israel, which they say presents a breakthrough in the study of the history of Israel in the biblical period. As Prof. Galil put...
For The Best Sufganiyot – It’s Sesame
The changing of the clocks and the wearing of winter coats can only mean one thing: It’s time for Chanukah. And Chanukah means it’s time to exceed our usual calorie quotas for a week or so. With apologies to those who prefer to focus on the wonderfulness that...
Izmir Sephardic Culture Festival Highlights Hanukah in Turkey
An international festival designed to highlight the culture of Sephardic Jews in Turkey is set to kick off this year in the city of Izmir. This year’s International Izmir Sephardic Culture Festival will feature Mediterranean Sephardic Music concerts, film screenings and other cultural events, plus a guided tour of the synagogues and talks by foreign Sephardic culture experts.
