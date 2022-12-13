ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Dec. 13, 2022

By Sonja Frey
 3 days ago

WMDT.com

Delaware State Reading Champion crowned

DELAWARE – Fair View Elementary student Reid Chandler was crowned Delaware State Reading Champion for his participation in the Malcolm Youth Literacy Initiative. Reid read for a total of 6,670 minutes – more than 100 hours of reading in just a few weeks. City of Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen presented the award to him.
DOVER, DE
delawarepublic.org

City of Milford looking to relocate fire sirens

The City of Milford and Carlisle Fire Company are working on a license agreement to address the city’s fire sirens. Milford has three fire sirens, but only one - the one attached to the water tower downtown near City Hall - is operating. The license would make all three...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Is the Lightship Overfalls haunted?

Is the historic Lightship Overfalls in Lewes haunted?. According to paranormal investigator Rick Warner, there is no doubt about it, and he claims to have collected proof during a recent Phantom Detectives investigation of the ship. “Big Red,” docked at Canalfront Park, is an iconic landmark in the Cape Region...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Data shows moving Sunfest right call for Ocean City

Date changed extended shoulder season, kept event alive. Moving this year’s Sunfest to a late October date to accommodate the ultimately canceled Oceans Calling Festival was initially seen as a risky move to some. But according to visitor and spending data requested to help enhance tourism and streamline advertising...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Howard to host basketball showcase on Saturday

The holiday season can be a time to bring family and friends together, and for the Delaware high school basketball community, a chance to test itself against some of the region's best teams. Included among the many events over the next two weeks is the Urban Youth Winter Showcase at...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Grocery Outlet now open in Salisbury, bringing affordable groceries

SALISBURY, Md. – A new face is joining a Salisbury shopping center, the Salisbury Grocery Outlet. This morning, the new business had its grand opening. At the ribbon cutting, the first 100 customers received gift cards and free reusable bags. The store is a bargain market, making sure food makes it to your table affordably, including name brands.
SALISBURY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Harbor Freight looking forward to Milford store opening

In September 2022, Harbor Freight announced that it planned to open a new location in the former Peebles building, located at 642 North Dupont Boulevard. At the time, the company could not release finalized plans for the location, but now say that renovations are underway with a plan to open the new store in early summer 2023. “This will be ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Have a Delicious Lunch in Worcester County, MD

If you're like me, you aren't ready to break the fast until after 11, which means lunch is arguably the most important meal of the day. The early birds can have their bacon and eggs. Here's a list of lunch places for those of us who believe fried chicken and burgers are perfectly acceptable as the day's first meal, served with lots of coffee, of course.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Regency Ball to benefit Milford Museum

On February 4th, 2022, the Milford Museum will be hosting its very first gala event at the Milford Senior Center from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The gala, which is being called the Regency Ball, is inspired by the hit television show “Bridgerton,” and will feature a regency era theme that encourages guests to dress in semi-formal to formal historic ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Great Outdoor Cottages opens for business

Great Outdoor Cottages celebrated its grand opening Dec. 8 in Sussex County's Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. A ribbon cutting was conducted by the Greater Georgetown Chamber of Commerce. And already, the company is looking to expand and hire more employees. Chief Operating Officer Mike Scheid said the goal was to build and sell 200 park models in 2022, and they have built 315 so far this year and will reach 345 cottages by year's end.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawaretoday.com

These 2 Homes in Rural Delaware Are Tranquil Retreats

These two rural homes in Kent County offer tranquil locations in harmony with land and water, plus lots of room to roam. A spacious patio with firepit and a private boat dock enhance this rural home’s connection with Mill Creek. Inside, open-concept living and dining spaces include a kitchen with professional-style appliances and leathered marble countertops. The laundry room boasts a dog-washing station. For hobbyists, there’s a partially heated pole building perfect for a workshop or storage.
KENT COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Ritter application should be approved

Atlantic Concrete Co. has a large sign on Old Orchard Road that warns those in the area about the firm’s work. It reads: “We are an early rising and extremely hardworking concrete plant. Unfortunately, our work inherently is noisy and very dusty.” The sign also says Atlantic Concrete has been in business for 45 years and plans to remain for at least another 45. It’s the company’s way of saying, “We were here first.” Development has surrounded the concrete plant on all sides, and it’s likely some new residents were unaware of the operation. Some have complained.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Youngster falls asleep on school bus, goes unnoticed for hours

A seven-year-old student fell asleep on a school bus earlier this week, and woke up hours later, with no one else on board the parked bus. The boy did not show up for school, was missing for hours, and no one knew where he was. This happened Monday in the...
delawarebusinessnow.com

Price of gas falls below $3 a gallon in Middletown, Wilmington

While the average charge for regular gas is $3.16 a gallon, some outlets in Middletown have dropped prices below the $3 mark. AAA’s gas price finder reported the sub-$3-a-gallon prices at a Citgo and an unbranded station in Middletown, and a Liberty station in Wilmington. AAA reported a three-cent...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder

The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Donovan Salvage Works appeals $1.7 million fine

Georgetown-based scrapyard Donovan Salvage has appealed a $1.7 million fine issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Citing at least dozens of ongoing violations, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin issued the fine in early November. “Respondents were previously provided notice of many of these regulatory violations and...
GEORGETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Woman Stabbed, Carjacked In Lewes On Thursday

Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Justice Bowser of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for a carjacking that occurred yesterday in Lewes. Officials said on December 15, 2022, at approximately 5:48 a.m., troopers responded to the 17,000 block of Valley Drive in Lewes for a reported carjacking. The investigation showed that the 56-year-old victim remotely started her vehicle while she was inside her residence. She walked outside, opened the driver’s side car door, and placed her purse inside the vehicle. She heard the car door shut after she walked toward the vehicle’s rear hatch to retrieve an item. When she walked back to the driver’s side, she observed Bowser standing by the driver’s side car door and a child seated on the passenger side according to police. The victim attempted to remove Bowser when Bowser got into the vehicle, however, Bowser stabbed the victim in the arm with an unknown object and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle police said.
LEWES, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Brief period of ice possible as nor'easter crosses Delaware on Thursday

A winter weather advisory is posted for New Castle County as Delaware could briefly contend with its first bout of wintry weather of the season. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network said a storm reforming over the Mid-Atlantic will pass through the region on Thursday, and an overnight low in the upper-20s could prove tricky early on.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Roads will be rebuilt in Donovan-Smith in Lewes

Teal Construction was recently awarded a contract for utility upgrades at Donovan-Smith Manufactured Home Park in Lewes. Construction is slated to begin in February and is expected to last until November 2024. Engineers and officials associated with the project said this has been a long time coming for park residents.
LEWES, DE
