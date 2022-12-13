Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Dec. 13, 2022
Click on the image below to view as a PDF
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Headlines
MSD to hold public meeting regarding Middle School project
Culture
These holiday lights will help you get your glow on
Surviving the holidays without stress
Business
Google to pay Delaware $4.3M in location tracking settlement
Walmart agrees to $3.1B opioid settlement, $11.8M goes to DE
Government & Politics
Delaware lawmaker to revive wine-by-mail bill
Education
MSD issues new inclement weather policy
Comments / 0