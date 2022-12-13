Honey is for more than just sweetening your herbal tea. This powerhouse ingredient has tons of benefits. For one thing, honey is packed with polyphenols, per Healthline, which are plant compounds that function like antioxidants and fight free radical damage (via NCBI). Polyphenols are what make red wine, dark chocolate, berries, and turmeric so darn good for you (via Healthline). Honey is also rich in flavonoids and phenolic acids and darker varieties are richer in these anti-aging compounds. They can also help prevent type 2 diabetes and heart disease by "neutraliz[ing] reactive oxygen species in the body" (per Healthline). Speaking of type 2 diabetes, there's some indication that honey has benefits for diabetics as it improves blood sugar regulation with a hormone called adiponectin, which also reduces inflammation. There's even evidence that suggests consuming honey daily can help stabilize fasting blood sugar levels in those suffering from type 2 diabetes (per National Library of Medicine).

