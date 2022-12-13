Read full article on original website
Ree Drummond's Favorite Cinnamon Toast Is All About The Broiler
Sometimes the simplest-seeming foods are the ones that no one can agree on. Pizza is the perfect example. A dish of dough, sauce, and cheese is as basic as you can get until you start getting into the nitty-gritty details, which passionate cooks inevitably do. Get two pizza chefs in a room with one another (or, even more daunting, two hobbyists who dedicate all of their free time and expendable income to studying the art of pizza), and chances are they'll disagree about the best way to do, well, everything.
Can Acidity Fix Oversalted Food?
While it is arguably the single most important ingredient in your kitchen that enhances all flavors, salt is used incorrectly in many homes (and some restaurant kitchens, too). Harnessing the power of salt for good will result in great-tasting food with nuanced flavors coming to the forefront thanks to the addition of that key salinity. Conversely, many people get spooked when it comes to salt and don't use anywhere near enough, resulting in bland, unexciting dishes. Then, there are people that go overboard — accidentally or otherwise — and end up with way too much salt on their food.
Lizzo's 'Cheezy' Takis Is The Vegan Comfort Dish With Star Power
Lizzo's inner foodie shined through on her TikTok when she shared a recipe for dressed up Takis. This isn't the first time the star featured her culinary creations on her social media channels — in the past, the Michigan-born singer has shared recipes for salad dressing and "feta" pasta on her platform, proving that being vegan does not mean giving up delicious comfort foods.
Andrew Zimmern Explains How To Shell Lobster The Right Way
Eating lobster may feel like a luxurious affair, but this crustacean wasn't always a beacon of opulent dining, according to Insider. In fact, there was at one time such an abundance of lobster in North America that early colonists used them as fish bait and plant fertilizer. Lobsters washed up on the shores in such droves that they gained a reputation as meal that anyone could afford, regardless of their financial capabilities.
Giuseppe Dell'Anno's Crispy Lava Cake Honors An Italian Queen
If you're a fan of the feel-good baking competition show "The Great British Bake Off," you probably already know that the beloved show is coming back for another season in 2023. And who can keep count of all the seasons? It might seem a bit unusual that so much time has passed, but 13 seasons are behind us (via Town And Country Mag). The show has seen many contestants during its time, so what are they up to now?
Easy Italian Sugo Al Pomodoro Recipe
Italian sugo al pomodoro is the secret to many traditional Italian dishes. Make a large batch in peak tomato season, or cook it year-round as the need arises with this easy canned tomato sauce recipe. Sugo is Italian for sauce, meaning that sugo al pomodoro is just pure, unblemished and unadulterated tomato sauce, just like nona used to make.
Trader Joe's Fans Are Divided On Its New Red Pepper And Almond Pesto Sauce
Whoever dreamt up pesto was a genius. Seriously, using just five ingredients, they managed to create a taste bud-tantalizing marvel that adds life to a plethora of dishes. According to La Cucina Italiana, the first recorded recipe for today's familiar version of pesto (Pesto Genovese) starred in an 1863 cookbook by GB Ratto. While no one knows the original creator of this version, a debt of gratitude is owed to Ratto for putting pen to paper.
Chrissy Teigen's Viral Banana Bread Is Available By The Slice In New Collab
Chrissy Teigen's banana bread has been a viral sensation for years — not because it tastes great (which people say it does), but because it's been the subject of many hilarious Twitter interactions. In 2017, Teigan was short of the bananas needed to make her bread, resulting in the model and television host reaching out on Twitter for a trade. "If u have 6 BROWN bananas in the LA area, I will send my assistant to your home with a signed cookbook, John's underwear, and a Becca palette," she wrote. She then asked for a photo of the trader holding the bananas and throwing up a peace sign before she'd arrange the meeting.
Why Bobby Flay Uses So Much Honey In Savory Dishes
Honey is for more than just sweetening your herbal tea. This powerhouse ingredient has tons of benefits. For one thing, honey is packed with polyphenols, per Healthline, which are plant compounds that function like antioxidants and fight free radical damage (via NCBI). Polyphenols are what make red wine, dark chocolate, berries, and turmeric so darn good for you (via Healthline). Honey is also rich in flavonoids and phenolic acids and darker varieties are richer in these anti-aging compounds. They can also help prevent type 2 diabetes and heart disease by "neutraliz[ing] reactive oxygen species in the body" (per Healthline). Speaking of type 2 diabetes, there's some indication that honey has benefits for diabetics as it improves blood sugar regulation with a hormone called adiponectin, which also reduces inflammation. There's even evidence that suggests consuming honey daily can help stabilize fasting blood sugar levels in those suffering from type 2 diabetes (per National Library of Medicine).
TikTok Claims Panera's Lemonade Has 260mg Of Caffeine
Most people have their daily routine for getting a caffeine fix. Three-quarters of Americans hit up coffee for that boost, per YouGovAmerica, but plenty of others turn to soda, dark chocolate, tea, energy drinks, guarana, supplements, and other options, says the Harvard School of Public Health. Caffeine in moderation isn't...
Sweet Kolaches Recipe
Finding similarities between Texas and Czechia may not seem intuitive if you haven't been to either place. However, a quick search (or visit!) is sure to bring mention of kolaches. The New York Times explains that the baked good was introduced to Texas by Czech immigrants back in the 1800s. Since, it has become ubiquitous in the Lone Star State, where you can pick up sweet and savory kolaches just about everywhere.
Duff Goldman Is Begging You Not To Experiment With Eggs Benedict
Eggs Benedict is the ultimate brunch staple that has all the things to cure a hangover: bread, Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and smooth, rich Hollandaise sauce. Its origins are murky, like other food origin myths, with a few places and people taking credit for the dish. Depending on who you talk to, the invention of eggs Benedict is either credited to a rich couple, Mr. and Mrs. LeGrand Benedict, bored with the menu at iconic steakhouse Delmonico's in New York City's Financial District (via Insider). Or, a debonair rabble-rouser, Lemuel Benedict, who requested the elements of the dish at the Waldorf Hotel after a night of hard partying. Fitting, right? The ultimate hangover cure, invented by a hungover guy (via The New York Times).
Ree Drummond's Top Tip For Hassle-Free Skillet Flipping
If you've ever tried to fancy up your cooking skills to impress guests, chances are you've suffered at least a few cooking fails. Of all the advanced kitchen skills to master, learning to successfully flip a skillet takes the cake (or the pancake) as one of the most difficult. Many tips exist on the internet to help home chefs attempt a skillet flip without ending up with their would-be meal all over the kitchen floor.
Chipotle Lovers Told Mashed Which Limited Time Meat Was Their Favorite- Exclusive Survey
Chipotle, like most fast food restaurants, has a menu that's fairly limited in scope. Such economy of scale, after all, helps put the "fast" in fast food. Still, over the years, the restaurant has learned how to keep its menu as fresh as its ingredients by adopting a trick used by many of its competitors: introducing special "limited time" options. Rather than rolling out new entrees a la you-know-who's McRib, though, Chipotle frequently adds new meat options that can be used in its burritos, bowls, salads, and tacos.
Trader Joe's New Minty Cocoa Truffles Have Seriously Split Fans
Trader Joe's shoppers keep their eyes peeled for a number of seasonal snacks once the winter holidays come around, including the chain's fan-favorite Jingle Jangle and Candy Cane Joe-Joe's. Until recently, TJ's cocoa truffles were also on that list. However, likely to the delight of many, the melt-in-your-mouth treats are now available year-round. Said to pair wonderfully with a glass of Champagne, these sweets are "rich" and "decadent," the grocer describes, though there has been plenty of buzz about them elsewhere on the internet, as well. "The Cocoa Truffles are DIVINE," one Redditor declared in February, while another insisted that they "taste waaay more expensive than they actually are."
Cracker Barrel's Heat N' Serve Meals Are Back For The Holidays
With the holiday season in full swing, you might be thinking about hosting friends and family over for a feast. But if you want to eliminate some dinner prep time and focus on time with your loved ones, ordering a meal makes getting dinner on the table easy. More and more Americans are ordering from restaurants for at least part of their holiday meals, as reported by Restaurant Business Online. Data from the National Restaurant Association found that about half of Americans will be eating their holiday meal in a restaurant, while the other half will be ordering to-go. One example of a big chain providing all the fixings for a holiday dinner is Cracker Barrel.
Snickers Just Launched A Brand New High Protein Bar
When it comes to quintessential candy bars, Snickers is obviously on the list. In fact, 24/7 Wall Street ranked Snickers as the most popular candy bar in the U.S., with more than $4.2 million in sales in 2012 alone. That's right, Snickers beat out M&M's, Reese's, and even Hershey's. This...
Oreo Is Finally Dropping Gluten-Free Mint Cookies
For many of us, Oreo cookies bring back the nostalgia of childhood. If you grew up in the '90s and watched "The Parent Trap" you learned from Lindsay Lohan that Oreos can indeed be eaten in non-traditional ways. While some people prefer to dunk their entire cookie in milk until it's nice and soggy, the company's official marketing team found the best way to enjoy Oreos is to "twist, lick, and dunk" (per Best Products). While we can give credit to Lohan for unofficially creating the peanut butter Oreo, it wasn't long before the company released its own version.
Bobby Flay Explains The Key To Keeping Your Brunch Waffles Crisp
Think of all the foods that taste better when they're crispy: bacon, fried chicken, French fries, onion rings, and so on. Waffles can also be added to the list. But if you've ever made waffles before, chances are that they came out soggy at least once or twice. Or maybe, despite all of your efforts, you still haven't quite perfected crispy waffles.
Pop Up Restaurants Explained
The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult career path, strife with long hours and hard work, whether you work in the kitchen or in front of the house. The industry has a 60% failure rate within the first year, escalating to 80% by year five, and that's before the pandemic is factored in, per CNBC. In 2020 restaurants faced mandatory closings, accounting for a loss of $280 billion in sales, followed by labor shortages, supply chain issues, and inflation, factors that still affect the industry today. In spring 2021, the National Restaurant Association estimated 90,000 restaurants, from mom-and-pops to franchises, remained closed, permanently or temporarily, due to the pandemic. A smaller number than initially feared by experts like Tom Colicchio, who estimated a staggering 75% closure rate without government intervention, per The Washington Post.
