John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO