Sam Bankman-Fried arrest updates: Former FTX CEO denied bail due to flight risk

Sam Bankman-Fried's story keeps getting wilder and weirder as details emerge from his past and more people speak out.
Anddddd it's Friday! Phil Rosen here, writing to you just before boarding my flight from New York to Los Angeles. I've been keeping close tabs on FTX and its disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The more details that emerge, the more I feel like this is going to make a great...
Former FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried says he thought of himself as 'a model CEO'
The FTX cofounder said he'll appear before the House Committee on Financial Services on Tuesday to discuss the collapse of the crypto exchange.
Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO
Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
Sam Bankman-Fried could face years in prison over FTX's $32 billion meltdown — if the U.S. ever gets around to arresting him
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is already under investigation by numerous agencies, but arresting him isn't going to be straightforward. The former crypto titan has the SEC, CFTC, SDNY and DOJ on his case, but it'll take months if not years to fully assemble all the evidence. As FTX moves through...
Bankman-Fried, Ellison tap attorneys as FTX probes ramp up
NEW YORK (Reuters) -FTX founder and former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, head of its now-defunct trading affiliate, have tapped defense attorneys as U.S. authorities probe the crypto exchange's collapse, according to a spokesperson for Bankman-Fried and a source familiar with Ellison's selection. Bankman-Fried has retained Mark S....
SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA
A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
Trump Most Likely to Be Convicted in This Investigation, Kirschner Predicts
The former president faces multiple probes, but attorney Glenn Kirshner says one in particular "poses an ongoing threat to our nation's security."
Former federal agent who aided organized-crime figure is sentenced to 10 years in prison
Felix Cisneros Jr. of Murrieta helped the unnamed associate of a criminal organization by providing updates on investigations and deleting info from a government database, prosecutors said.
SEC Files Charges in $57 Million Office Space Investment Scheme
The Securities and Exchange Commission filed charges last week against James Robinson and David Kennedy in connection with an investment scheme that defrauded investors out of more than $57 million. The SEC previously charged the principal of the scheme and associated entities with securities fraud. The SEC alleges that between...
Prosecutors urge judge to deny Heather Mack temporary release from prison
Federal prosecutors opposing the release of onetime Chicago socialite Heather Mack said Monday that the 27-year-old not only conspired to have her mother killed overseas in 2014 — but that she “was directly involved in her mother’s murder.”
Corrupt Fed Who Helped Armenian Crime Boss Sentenced After Judge Rejects New Trial Bid over Lawyer’s Bar Exam Fraud
A former Homeland Security Investigations agent who prosecutors say was “cut-off financially” by the crime boss he’d been helping has been sentenced to spend about 10 years in federal prison for a bribery scheme with a corrupt lawyer. Felix J. Cisneros, 48, avoided the additional two years...
Ex-Trump Org CFO Says Trump's Sons Raised Pay After Learning Of Scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — How did Donald Trump’s oldest sons — entrusted to run his company when he became president — react when they learned that a top executive was scheming to dodge taxes on lavish corporate perks?. They gave him a raise, according to testimony...
Ex-U.S. Rep. David Rivera arrested. Charges tied to $50 million Venezuela consulting deal
Former Miami Congressman David Rivera was arrested Monday on federal criminal charges, including failing to register as a foreign agent for Venezuela, stemming from his $50 million consulting contract with the country’s oil company that supposedly aimed to improve its tarnished image in the United States.
Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme
The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
BlockParty Co-founder Arrested and Accused of $1M Fraud
The FBI arrested and charged Rikesh Thapa, co-founder of the NFT ticketing platform and marketplace BlockParty, yesterday with stealing $1 million in cash and cryptocurrency from the company to splurge on luxury items. According to the statement from the Department of Justice, the 28-year-old Californian co-founded the NFT platform in...
Trump lawyers in court for sealed hearing in Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were in court Friday for sealed arguments as part of the ongoing investigation into the presence of classified information at the former president’s Florida estate. The proceedings were taking place before U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, the chief judge of the...
Former Theranos executive Sunny Balwani gets nearly 13 years in prison for his role in company's fraud
Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former business partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison and three years of probation Wednesday for his role in the disgraced blood-test company's years of fraud. It's a longer sentence than what Holmes got last month. Balwani was...
Sam Bankman-Fried Commits to Testifying on FTX in Front of House Financial Services Committee, New CEO John J. Ray, III on List Too
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of FTX – the now bankrupt crypto exchange, has committed to testifying in front of the House Committee on Financial Services to discuss the collapse of FTX and affiliated entities. The agreement to testify came today following a back and forth discussion via Twitter that involved the current Chair of the Committee, Maxine Waters.
Investigators reportedly find more classified material in Trump's Florida storage locker
Investigators hired by former President Donald Trump have reportedly found additional material marked as classified among his belongings, reigniting questions of what other items might remain in his possession following the court-approved search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in August. Both The New York Times and The Washington Post on Wednesday reported that a search team hired by Trump found two documents marked as classified. The documents were in a storage locker rented by the federal General Services Administration to temporarily house items taken as part of the former president's return to private life in 2021. The items have since been reportedly turned over to the...
Federal prosecutors ask judge to postpone SEC case in alleged New Jersey deli stock fraud
New Jersey federal prosecutors asked a judge to postpone the Security and Exchange Commission's civil case against the suspects behind the $100 million New Jersey deli. There is substantial overlap with the SEC's case and the ongoing criminal matter, prosecutors argued. The move comes ahead of a Dec. 14 procedural...
