Orlando, FL

Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
COCOA, FL
Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts

Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
ORLANDO, FL
Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando

The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
ORLANDO, FL
Video shows street racers leading Florida deputies on chase, sheriff's office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after being accused of street racing and leading Orange County deputies on a chase, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they recently spotted two motorcyclists driving recklessly through the county near Michigan Ave. and Westmoreland Drive in Orlando. In video released by the agency, the motorcyclists come close to nearly hitting someone standing on a sidewalk while rounding a corner.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
ORLANDO, FL
Florida police officer speaks out after viral fentanyl video, responds to the skeptics

TAVARES, Fla. - A Tavares police officer is hoping to get back to work Thursday night after coming in contact with fentanyl. The officer spoke for the first time since asking for the release of the body camera video. She told FOX 35 News that the backlash she has received from the video has been difficult, but she hopes that it can save someone’s life.
TAVARES, FL
Orlando police officers jump into action in apartment fire rescue

Three Orlando police officers who jumped in to help people trapped in an apartment fire are giving their accounts of the chaos. Early Sunday morning a fire broke out at Avalon Apartments. While Orlando fire worked to put the flames out, three officers jumped into action to help save three women who were still trapped in their apartment.
ORLANDO, FL

