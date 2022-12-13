Read full article on original website
'Heartwarming to do something for others': Florida teen collects toys for children in hospital
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida teenager is spreading holiday cheer by bringing toys to children in the hospital. Teddy Pentz, from Lake County, will be bringing 240 toys to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Friday. As part of an organization the 14-year-old started, Teddy's Giant Heart Project, he and his mom collected the toys using social media.
Dozens of destructive ducks to be removed from this Florida neighborhood
Dozens of ducks are being evicted from some of Winter Park's nicest neighborhoods. Officials say they have become a nuisance and a health hazard.
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
Another driver loses control, crashes into Phantom Fireworks building in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A second person crashed into Phantom Fireworks early Thursday morning, nearly two weeks after a 53-year-old man died after he rear-ended a vehicle and drove through the front window of the building igniting a huge fire. Around 2:17 a.m., West Melbourne Police said they received a...
Deputies: Woman found shot after calls of gunfire at 2 Orlando resorts
Deputies said a woman was found shot and a suspect is in custody after gunfire was reported at two Orlando resorts late Wednesday night. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested after getting into an accident on I-4 at the Osceola County line.
Body camera shows chaos break out during shooting in downtown Orlando
The Orlando Police Department released new body camera video from an officer that shows the moments during a shooting in downtown Orlando in July that injured nine people. The video shows the quick response by officers when the gun is fired, and people are seen running, while others are seen injured on the ground, according to police.
Orlando weather: Cold front arrives in Central Florida: How long it will last
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 52 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 70 degrees | Rain: Dry. Main weather concerns: We have a beautiful early start to our Saturday ahead. Skies will be clear with afternoon highs in the low-60s. Rain chances increase throughout the day. BEACHES: The high rip current risk...
Video shows street racers leading Florida deputies on chase, sheriff's office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after being accused of street racing and leading Orange County deputies on a chase, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they recently spotted two motorcyclists driving recklessly through the county near Michigan Ave. and Westmoreland Drive in Orlando. In video released by the agency, the motorcyclists come close to nearly hitting someone standing on a sidewalk while rounding a corner.
Florida man accused of attacking female jogger writes letter asking judge for 'second chance'
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 19-year-old man accused of attacking and biting a woman as she jogged along a Florida trail earlier this year is asking for a judge to give him "a second chance." According to court records, suspect William Stamper wrote a letter to Judge William Orth this...
Gang-related crime causing major issues in Orlando, authorities say
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Justice Department says gang-involved minors account for over 11% of all crimes. In Orlando, we’re feeling that in a big way, with the police department saying gangs are responsible for a number of recent high profile shootings. "We can tell you the shooting is an...
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead into custody on Thursday after receiving a tip.
Florida police officer speaks out after viral fentanyl video, responds to the skeptics
TAVARES, Fla. - A Tavares police officer is hoping to get back to work Thursday night after coming in contact with fentanyl. The officer spoke for the first time since asking for the release of the body camera video. She told FOX 35 News that the backlash she has received from the video has been difficult, but she hopes that it can save someone’s life.
WATCH: Hungry bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida family's home
A man in Seminole County, Florida captured a large bear on video stealing his family's Chick-fil-A dinner delivery right off his front porch! (Credit: Paul Newman)
Woman dead after falling overboard on cruise ship returning to Florida, Coast Guard says
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A woman was found dead after falling overboard on the MSC Meraviglia cruise ship that was returning to Port Canaveral, Florida on Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. "A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore Port Canaveral Thursday morning...
Convicted Florida rapist wanted for allegedly raping, mutilating woman in Orlando, deputies say
Florida deputies are searching for Bruce Whitehead, a registered sexual predator accused of violently attacking and raping a woman in Orlando over the weekend. The incident happened in the area of Pine Hills Road and North Lane on Saturday, Dec. 10, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Wednesday morning.
Orlando police officers jump into action in apartment fire rescue
Three Orlando police officers who jumped in to help people trapped in an apartment fire are giving their accounts of the chaos. Early Sunday morning a fire broke out at Avalon Apartments. While Orlando fire worked to put the flames out, three officers jumped into action to help save three women who were still trapped in their apartment.
Police: 9 shot during dispute among rival gangs in downtown Orlando
In July, nine people were shot after gunfire erupted following a fight in downtown Orlando. Police said the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute among rival gangs.
Man accused of brutally raping, mutilating woman in Orlando arrested, deputies say
The man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in Orlando over the weekend has been arrested. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of 54-year-old Bruce Whitehead being captured on Thursday.
FHP: Florida woman under the influence parks car on train tracks, walks away as train approaches
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman was arrested after troopers said she parked her car on train tracks and walked away while under the influence. The car was later hit by an oncoming train. According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk of Lady...
Funeral being held for Brevard County deputy accidentally killed by fellow deputy: sheriff
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A funeral will be held Friday for 23-year-old Brevard County Deputy Austin Walsh, who was accidentally shot and killed by his roommate – a fellow deputy with the agency, the sheriff's office said. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Deputy Walsh was fatally shot after his friend...
