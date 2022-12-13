The light of redemption often shines in a distorted fashion in order to lull the Sitra Aḥra into passivity. Our sages explain human history to be characterized by the incessant struggle between good and evil. The Kadosh Barukh Hu places forces of darkness into our world as an essential ingredient to enable free will and human growth. This evil has been Divinely tasked with attempting to prevent the children of Israel from fulfilling our national mission of bringing humanity to the awareness of HaShem as the timeless ultimate Reality without end that creates all, sustains all, empowers all and loves all.

