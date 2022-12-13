Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
The Eternal Message Of Chanukah
Throughout Jewish history, our people have been challenged by a variety of temptations. The yeitzer hara comes in many stripes and colors. There was a time when we were sorely tested by the temptation of idolatry. At other times, the lure of black magic – known as kishuf, the practices of necromancy – communication with the dead, and other acts of sorcery caused us to sway from Toras Hashem.
The Jewish Press
Discovery on Par with Kumaran Scrolls: King Hezekiah’s Inscriptions
Archaeologist Prof. Gershon Galil on Wednesday night revealed on Channel 14 what they believe to be one of the most important archaeological discoveries of all time in Israel, which they say presents a breakthrough in the study of the history of Israel in the biblical period. As Prof. Galil put...
The Jewish Press
How To Change The World
In his Hilchot Teshuvah (Laws of Repentance), Moses Maimonides makes one of the most empowering statements in religious literature. Having explained that we, and the world, are judged by the majority of our deeds, he continues:. Therefore, we should see ourselves throughout the year as if our deeds and those...
The Jewish Press
Parshat Vayeishev: Circumventing the Evil Force
The light of redemption often shines in a distorted fashion in order to lull the Sitra Aḥra into passivity. Our sages explain human history to be characterized by the incessant struggle between good and evil. The Kadosh Barukh Hu places forces of darkness into our world as an essential ingredient to enable free will and human growth. This evil has been Divinely tasked with attempting to prevent the children of Israel from fulfilling our national mission of bringing humanity to the awareness of HaShem as the timeless ultimate Reality without end that creates all, sustains all, empowers all and loves all.
The Jewish Press
43 Thousand Israelis Called by Names Related to the Chanukah Holiday
Ahead of the Hanukkah holiday, data from the Population and Immigration Authority show that 43,002 first names of residents in Israel are related to the holiday. The most common name associated with Hanukkah is Or – 38,707. In second place is the name Tzur – 2,307. In third...
