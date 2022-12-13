Seahawks nose tackle Al Woods dealing with sore Achilles

The Seattle Seahawks lost a defensive lineman Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers when nose tackle Al Woods suffered what was believed to be a heel injury.

Woods left the game in the second quarter and was unable to return.

Coach Pete Carroll was able to provide an update on Woods’ status during his afternoon press conference on Monday.

“He has a sore Achilles today,” Carroll told reporters.” It looks like, from what we can tell, it’s somewhat of an old injury, but it’s not the Achilles rupture type of thing. He has a sore Achilles today, so we will need to see what happens, we will need to see how it goes this week.”

Woods was listed as a non-participant in Monday’s estimated practice report.

The final injury report of the week will be released Wednesday afternoon.