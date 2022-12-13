ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks nose tackle Al Woods dealing with sore Achilles

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqOeI_0jgvJVB100

The Seattle Seahawks lost a defensive lineman Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers when nose tackle Al Woods suffered what was believed to be a heel injury.

Woods left the game in the second quarter and was unable to return.

Coach Pete Carroll was able to provide an update on Woods’ status during his afternoon press conference on Monday.

“He has a sore Achilles today,” Carroll told reporters.” It looks like, from what we can tell, it’s somewhat of an old injury, but it’s not the Achilles rupture type of thing. He has a sore Achilles today, so we will need to see what happens, we will need to see how it goes this week.”

Woods was listed as a non-participant in Monday’s estimated practice report.

The final injury report of the week will be released Wednesday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Earlier in the week, I offered up the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to really clean house this offseason as far as the coaching staff goes. I also gave the one caveat that I don’t include head coach Mike Tomlin among those coaches that need to go. This prompted some interesting conversation from the “fire Tomlin” crowd so we will humor you all with five guys who could be potential replacements for Tomlin if the team lets him go.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If Tom Brady breaks tablets, NFL legend believes Mac Jones should be able to dispute play-calling

New England Patriots legend and Hall of Famer Ty Law loves the fire in quarterback Mac Jones, following the team’s 27-13 win against the Arizona Cardinals. Jones was seen barking at offensive coordinator Matt Patricia during the course of the game. Multiple camera angles showed the quarterback shouting profanities, as he was upset with the play-calling at certain points.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Odell is going to join us', Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states Beckham deal close

Apparently Odell Beckham’s camp wasn’t really all that ticked off at the Cowboys organization. Following the club’s victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Weekend, Beckham continued his free-agent tour of clubs interested in getting a read on his rehab. Beckham didn’t work out for Dallas, just like he didn’t work out for Buffalo or New York. At the conclusion of his visit, the word that had been circulating for a week, that Beckham wasn’t yet ready to hit the field following his January torn ACL, became linked to the Cowboys organization.
DALLAS, TX
FlurrySports

Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL Playoffs

Last week, we discussed how the Seattle Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs were really high. After losing to the Carolina Panthers, the playoff chances heading into Week 15 are less certain. Let's discuss the Seattle Seahawks' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and playoff scenarios.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders vs. Giants: Week 15 final injury report

The Washington Commanders wrapped up practice for the week ahead of their big rematch against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. Washington released its final injury report Friday and four players are listed as questionable Sunday and only one player — guard Saahdiq Charles — was ruled out. Charles suffered a concussion at Wednesday’s practice and was added to Thursday’s injury report.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

188K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy