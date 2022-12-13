Read full article on original website
WWE News: Raw Headed to Chicago In April, New Live Event, Vengeance Day Tickets On Sale
– WWE is headed to Chicago in April for an episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that the April 24th, 2023 episode will take place at the Allstate Arena. – The site also notes that a Road to Wrestlemania live event is set for Fargo, North Dakota on March 18th. –...
NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show
A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
WWE News: Roman Reigns Hypes This Week’s Smackdown, Stars Debate WCW/nWo Revenge vs. No Mercy
– Roman Reigns returns on this week’s Smackdown, and he took to social media to hype Friday’s episode. Reigns posted to Twitter to promote the show, which will be his first appearance on Smackdown since Survivor Series:. “Chicago!!!! Get ready to acknowledge your Tribal Chief and the greatness...
Note On Former WWE Talent Rumored For Women’s Royal Rumble Match
The Royal Rumble is next month, which means it’s time for rumors of which former WWE stars will return for the Rumble matches. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane) is rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble. However, that plan...
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For Upcoming AEW Debuts, Highlight Videos From Winter is Coming, New Merchandise Available
– AEW has three events up for pre-sale today, which will all be debuts for the company. February 15, 2023: Laredo, Texas at the Sames Auto Arena. The promo code is TALPF5 and can be used here. March 8, 2023: Sacramento, California at the Golden 1 Center for Dynamite. This...
Rapper Smoke DZA Thinks Falling Out With CM Punk & The Elite in AEW Is a ‘Worked-Shoot’
– Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, wrestling fan and rapper Smoke DZA explained why he thinks the falling out between CM Punk and The Elite in AEW is all a worked-shoot angle. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Smoke DZA on William Regal leaving AEW strengthening CM Punk’s claims about...
Karrion Kross On Not Burning His Bridge With WWE Following Release, Keeping His Cool
Karrion Kross didn’t go in on WWE after his release last year, and he recently discussed why that wasn’t hard for him and more. Kross is back with the company on Smackdown, and in a new interview he talked about keeping himself and Scarlett keeping their cool after their release in November of 2021 and why he didn’t burn his bridges there. You can check out the highlights below:
