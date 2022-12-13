ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

NJPW Announces Guidelines For Crowd Noise At Upcoming Events

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the guidelines for crowd noise at Wrestle Kingdom and other events in the Tokyo Dome. They include:. * Chants for wrestlers, boos and cheers (at a normal length) are allowed at full capacity. * ‘Call and response’, cheering catchphrases (De! Ja! Pon! Kaze ni...
411mania.com

Impact News: NXT Alumnus Debuting Soon, Main Event For Tonight’s Show

A new report notes that a former NXT roster member will be debuting soon for Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that Anthony Greene, who worked as August Grey in NXT in 2020 and 2021, worked several matches during last week’s Impact tapings. Greene will not debut tonight but should appear soon.
411mania.com

Note On Former WWE Talent Rumored For Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is next month, which means it’s time for rumors of which former WWE stars will return for the Rumble matches. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that STARDOM wrestler KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane) is rumored to be a part of the women’s Rumble. However, that plan...
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
411mania.com

Karrion Kross On Not Burning His Bridge With WWE Following Release, Keeping His Cool

Karrion Kross didn’t go in on WWE after his release last year, and he recently discussed why that wasn’t hard for him and more. Kross is back with the company on Smackdown, and in a new interview he talked about keeping himself and Scarlett keeping their cool after their release in November of 2021 and why he didn’t burn his bridges there. You can check out the highlights below:

