JH Boys Basketball Roundup From Thursday
In middle school boys basketball tonight, South Central will play at Altamont. The Falcons are coming off a 51-38 win over North Clay last night to improve their record to 9-4. Westin Neilson finished with 26, Sebastian Kruger added 11 and Luke Shumate 8. SC’s JV improved to 12-6 with their 34-18 victory. Colton Cartright had 15 in the win.
Franklin Park Falls To Casey Mt Vernon 59-57
The Franklin Park Bobcats gave Casey Mt Vernon all they could handle last night, falling just short dropping their showdown matchup with the Rams 59-57 in a back-and-forth game. The Bobcats had the ball late and got a contested look for 3 in the corner at the buzzer from Payton Gullion but it missed. Dave Barnes led the Rams with 19. Salem got 18 from Landen Maxey, 17 from Trey Clark and 10 more from Payton Gullion. The Bobcats are 14-5 on the season and will be off till a trip to Breese in early January.
Lady Cats Fall To Freeburg, Head To Sullivan Saturday
The Salem Lady Wildcats fell at home to Freeburg 54-31 to fall to 4-6 on the season and 0-3 in the Cahokia. The Lady Cats trailed 27-19 at the halftime break, but a 15-5 third quarter pushed Freeburg’s lead to 18 after 3. Salem didn’t have a scorer in double digits as they were led by Alesia Keller with 6. Freeburg got 13 each from Kylie Kisgen and Natalie Peterson with 12 from Bella Borja. Salem is back in action Saturday afternoon at Sullivan.
Wrestling Wildcats Split Tri-Match
The Salem Wrestling Wildcats are 2-3 on the season splitting their Tri-Match yesterday at West Frankfort as they beat Pinckneyville 42-24 and lost to West Frankfort 60-18. Frank Podergois picked up 2 more wins to make it 4 straight with victories also coming from Lyric Black, Cooper Lobek, Killian Merrill and Alex Tate.
Hilltoppers Win St Elmo Holiday Tournament Debut
The 62nd annual St Elmo Holiday Tournament tipped off last night. Top seed Hillsboro beat Mulberry Grove 68-38 and St Elmo/Brownstown knocked off CHBC 63-35. Tonight 2nd seed Cumberland takes on Ramsey followed by #3 Windsor/Stew-Stras taking on Patoka/Odin at 7:45.
Cougars Fall To 5th Place Bracket At Wayne City, North Clay Into Final Four
South Central fell to Lovejoy 62-47 to fall to 0-2 at the Wayne City Tournament. They drop to the 5th place bracket and will play at 8:30 tomorrow night against the 2nd place team from Pool D still to be decided. Aidan Dodson had 23 in the loss with 9 each from Ethan Watwood and Anthony Buonaura.
2022 12/19 – John Prior
John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.
2023 01/02 – Westley Allen Villalobos
Westley Allen Villalobos, 34, passed away on December 1, 2022, in San Diego, CA. Born October 24, 1988, in Mt. Vernon, IL, he was the son of Anthony and Cynthia Villalobos of Salem. Simple cremation was chosen, and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at...
2022 12/17 – Roger Deadmond
Roger Deadmond, age 60 of Odin, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. Roger was born on April 19, 1962, in Salem, Illinois, the son of David Allen and Margaret Mae (Green) Deadmond. Survivors include his children, Jason Modesty and April Deadmond; siblings, Mitchell Deadmond and wife...
2022 12/21 – Paul A. ‘Punt’ Holthaus
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born April 19, 1938, in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
2022 12/17 – Kurtis ‘Corky’ Ott
Kurtis “Corky” Ott, 74 of Central City, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at South Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Corky was born July 27, 1948, in Centralia, the son of Francis M. Ott and Louise (Johnson) Ott. Corky is survived by one brother: Frank Ott and...
Centralia Church hopes to provide 1,000 meals Christmas Day
A Centralia Church is hoping to provide 1,000 meals on Christmas Day. The Pastor of the Crossroads Church Ronnie Tabor says this is the second year they have worked with the Orphan Smokehouse on the dinner. “Last year in 2021 Christmas we partnered together and had the opportunity to deliver...
Bond set at $750,000 for Centralia man charged with multiple drug offenses following traffic crash
Bond has been set at $750,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man facing four new drug charges after meth and fentanyl were located following a Tuesday morning traffic crash. Lonnie Williamson of North Poplar has been charged with a Class X offense of possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. The charge requires a minimum six-year to a 30-year prison term. He was also charged with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl, and possession of the fentanyl.
Centralia Fire Department taking applications for fulltime firefighters
The Centralia Fire Department is currently accepting applications for full-time firefighter positions. Applications can be picked up at Centralia City Hall or downloaded from the city website. Applications must be complete and turned in by Friday, January 13, 2023. Starting salary is approximately $52,500 with health benefits and paid time...
Odin Village Board delays action on creating more liquor licenses
The Odin Village Board has tabled proposals to create new liquor licenses for video gaming and restaurants who wish to serve liquor. The decision came after more than a dozen residents spoke out against adding more liquor licenses and questioned a figure given to the board that video gaming in Patoka is generating $8,000 a month for the village. The board will gather more information on potential revenue before bringing the issue back up for a vote.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital ranked #11 Rural Small Hospital in US
The President of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital shared the news on the hospital’s recent awards during the Greater Centralia Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Wednesday. Damon Harbison concluded the list with the announcement the hospital is ranked #11 in the country in the IBM Merative Top...
Primary suspect in drug bust near Bluford sentenced to 12 years in prison
A 39-year-old Jefferson County woman who was the primary suspect in a drug bust in Bluford in August has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Rose McCormick pleaded guilty to a Class X charge of aggravated delivery of methamphetamine. She also pleaded to an unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charge and received a six year concurrent sentence.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital plans surgical and behavioral health improvements
The President of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia says the hospital is in the process of adding new equipment in Surgical Services to increase capacity not only in volume but to allow new procedures to be brought to the area. During remarks to the Greater Centralia Chamber...
