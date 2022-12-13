Read full article on original website
Lady Cats Fall To Freeburg, Head To Sullivan Saturday
The Salem Lady Wildcats fell at home to Freeburg 54-31 to fall to 4-6 on the season and 0-3 in the Cahokia. The Lady Cats trailed 27-19 at the halftime break, but a 15-5 third quarter pushed Freeburg’s lead to 18 after 3. Salem didn’t have a scorer in double digits as they were led by Alesia Keller with 6. Freeburg got 13 each from Kylie Kisgen and Natalie Peterson with 12 from Bella Borja. Salem is back in action Saturday afternoon at Sullivan.
JH Boys Basketball Roundup From Thursday
In middle school boys basketball tonight, South Central will play at Altamont. The Falcons are coming off a 51-38 win over North Clay last night to improve their record to 9-4. Westin Neilson finished with 26, Sebastian Kruger added 11 and Luke Shumate 8. SC’s JV improved to 12-6 with their 34-18 victory. Colton Cartright had 15 in the win.
Franklin Park Falls To Casey Mt Vernon 59-57
The Franklin Park Bobcats gave Casey Mt Vernon all they could handle last night, falling just short dropping their showdown matchup with the Rams 59-57 in a back-and-forth game. The Bobcats had the ball late and got a contested look for 3 in the corner at the buzzer from Payton Gullion but it missed. Dave Barnes led the Rams with 19. Salem got 18 from Landen Maxey, 17 from Trey Clark and 10 more from Payton Gullion. The Bobcats are 14-5 on the season and will be off till a trip to Breese in early January.
2022 12/19 – John Prior
John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.
Cougars Fall To 5th Place Bracket At Wayne City, North Clay Into Final Four
South Central fell to Lovejoy 62-47 to fall to 0-2 at the Wayne City Tournament. They drop to the 5th place bracket and will play at 8:30 tomorrow night against the 2nd place team from Pool D still to be decided. Aidan Dodson had 23 in the loss with 9 each from Ethan Watwood and Anthony Buonaura.
2023 01/02 – Westley Allen Villalobos
Westley Allen Villalobos, 34, passed away on December 1, 2022, in San Diego, CA. Born October 24, 1988, in Mt. Vernon, IL, he was the son of Anthony and Cynthia Villalobos of Salem. Simple cremation was chosen, and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at...
2022 12/17 – Roger Deadmond
Roger Deadmond, age 60 of Odin, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. Roger was born on April 19, 1962, in Salem, Illinois, the son of David Allen and Margaret Mae (Green) Deadmond. Survivors include his children, Jason Modesty and April Deadmond; siblings, Mitchell Deadmond and wife...
North Wamac/Irvington Outlasts Opdyke
NWI Varsity played with some huge heart tonight showing signs of maturity as a team in a close battle with The Opdyke Belle-Rive Roadrunners. The Indian Eagles used a strong defensive effort and hit some clutch free throws down the stretch to pull out a hard fought 50-45 win and improve to 10-6 on the season.
2022 12/21 – Paul A. ‘Punt’ Holthaus
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born April 19, 1938, in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
2022 12/17 – Kurtis ‘Corky’ Ott
Kurtis “Corky” Ott, 74 of Central City, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at South Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Corky was born July 27, 1948, in Centralia, the son of Francis M. Ott and Louise (Johnson) Ott. Corky is survived by one brother: Frank Ott and...
KMOV
Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than a week after being charged with a DWI, Dan McLauhglin is out as a broadcaster for Cardinals games on Bally Sports Midwest. On December 4, McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge on I-270 near Ladue Road in Creve Coeur. Because it was his third such arrest, he was charged with persistent driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of driving while intoxicated in November 2010 and again one year later.
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
Illinois looks for lotto player with winning $350K ticket
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Illinois Lottery is looking for one lucky $350,000 winner. They hit the jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto drawing. The online player matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday. The winning numbers were: 6-12-19-37-42. Winners have one year to claim a prize from the Illinois...
Man found dead in creek in Hillsboro, Illinois
HILLSBORO, Ill. – A man was found dead in a creek near Hillsboro High School on Friday. Deputy Chief Tim Hooper for the Hillsboro Police Department said they responded to a call about a deceased body near the school campus around 3 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, they found a man’s body.
2022 12/14 – Chrystal Lynn Atchison
Chrystal Lynn Atchison, age 47, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 1:40 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois. Funeral arrangements for Ms. Chrystal Lynn Atchison are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois, where you may call (618) 532-7321 for further information. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, or share memories with Chrystal’s family at www.moranfuneralhome.net.
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Possible concrete issues in Collinsville, Ill. overpass
Collinsville police are on the scene on Beltline Road. On the right lane of overpass 55 northbound, there looks to be some cracking or a hole in the bridge.
kjluradio.com
Washington teen seriously injured in car crash about 60 miles south of St. Louis
A Franklin County teen is seriously injured when the car he’s riding in wrecks about 90 miles southeast of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver, Emma Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving on Highway 67 near Fredericktown on Wednesday evening when her car traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Henry’s car then struck a driveway and overturned.
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident
On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
