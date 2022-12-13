The Franklin Park Bobcats gave Casey Mt Vernon all they could handle last night, falling just short dropping their showdown matchup with the Rams 59-57 in a back-and-forth game. The Bobcats had the ball late and got a contested look for 3 in the corner at the buzzer from Payton Gullion but it missed. Dave Barnes led the Rams with 19. Salem got 18 from Landen Maxey, 17 from Trey Clark and 10 more from Payton Gullion. The Bobcats are 14-5 on the season and will be off till a trip to Breese in early January.

