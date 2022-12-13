ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Pelicans vs. Jazz: Revenge In the Rockies

By Chris Dodson
 3 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking for revenge when they travel to face the Utah Jazz for two games this week.

The New Orleans Pelicans (18-8) have a seven-game winning streak going and will look to extend their lead atop the Western Conference standings when visiting the Utah Jazz (15-14) on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Vivint Arena.

This game has the potential to be a high-scoring shootout. The Pelicans are third overall in the NBA’s scoring charts (117.6 PPG), while the Jazz allow the 22nd-fewest points per game (115.9). Utah ranks fifth in points per game (117.3) while Willie Green's New Orleans squad ranks eighth in the league defensively (110.6 PPG).

  • When: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, @ 8:00 PM CST
  • Where: Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
  • Watch: Bally Sports New Orleans
  • Listen: 99.5 WRNO
Oct 23, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reacts to making a three point basket against Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will be looking for revenge in Utah. The Jazz ruined the Pelicans' perfect season with a 122-121 overtime win in the Smoothie King Center back in October. Brandon Ingram suffered a knock and Kelly Olynyk sank a tough buzzer-beating shot to secure the road win.

New Orleans was down 17 points early in the 4th quarter but stormed back to take a three-point lead with just under a minute remaining in regulation. Jordan Clarkson made a clutch three to send the game to overtime.

The surprising Jazz have cooled off since their hot start, losing 7 of their last 10. Utah, a team many expected to be looking towards the NBA Draft Lottery, has won 15 games though, 13 of which came against Western Conference foes. Will Hardy's team is just two games behind the Phoenix Suns for 4th place going into tonight's game.

Utah will be without Collin Sexton. Brandon Ingram (toe contusion) will miss at least one more game. However, the Pelicans have upgraded defensive stalwart Herb Jones (left ankle sprain) to probable on the injury report. It will be interesting to see how Green incorporates Jones into the rotation. CJ McCollum has found a rhythm recently and Dyson Daniels has played beyond his years.

Zion Williamson scored 25 points against the Jazz in the first meeting but didn’t play in the fourth quarter or overtime. The All-Star and reigning Western Conference Player of the Week crashed hard onto the court following a blocked fast-break dunk by Jordan Clarkson.

Will the Pelicans see their winning streak crash and burn in Utah or will Williamson have the Jazz salting over their wounds? Stay tuned to Pelicans Scoop for the latest updates as tipoff approaches.

Expected Starting Lineups:

Utah Jazz: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt

New Orleans Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas

