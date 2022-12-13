Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Fall To Freeburg, Head To Sullivan Saturday
The Salem Lady Wildcats fell at home to Freeburg 54-31 to fall to 4-6 on the season and 0-3 in the Cahokia. The Lady Cats trailed 27-19 at the halftime break, but a 15-5 third quarter pushed Freeburg’s lead to 18 after 3. Salem didn’t have a scorer in double digits as they were led by Alesia Keller with 6. Freeburg got 13 each from Kylie Kisgen and Natalie Peterson with 12 from Bella Borja. Salem is back in action Saturday afternoon at Sullivan.
southernillinoisnow.com
JH Boys Basketball Roundup From Thursday
In middle school boys basketball tonight, South Central will play at Altamont. The Falcons are coming off a 51-38 win over North Clay last night to improve their record to 9-4. Westin Neilson finished with 26, Sebastian Kruger added 11 and Luke Shumate 8. SC’s JV improved to 12-6 with their 34-18 victory. Colton Cartright had 15 in the win.
southernillinoisnow.com
Hunter Signs To Bowl At Missouri Baptist University
Salem senior Charlie Hunter has signed his letter of intent to continue his bowling career next season at Missouri Baptist. MoBap coach Don Griffin said the recruiting road was solidified when he saw Charlie compete in a tournament in St Louis, a tournament in which Hunter won. Giffin told WJBD/WSIQ Sports that Hunter will be the piece they build around for the next 4 years.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park Falls To Casey Mt Vernon 59-57
The Franklin Park Bobcats gave Casey Mt Vernon all they could handle last night, falling just short dropping their showdown matchup with the Rams 59-57 in a back-and-forth game. The Bobcats had the ball late and got a contested look for 3 in the corner at the buzzer from Payton Gullion but it missed. Dave Barnes led the Rams with 19. Salem got 18 from Landen Maxey, 17 from Trey Clark and 10 more from Payton Gullion. The Bobcats are 14-5 on the season and will be off till a trip to Breese in early January.
southernillinoisnow.com
Wrestling Wildcats Split Tri-Match
The Salem Wrestling Wildcats are 2-3 on the season splitting their Tri-Match yesterday at West Frankfort as they beat Pinckneyville 42-24 and lost to West Frankfort 60-18. Frank Podergois picked up 2 more wins to make it 4 straight with victories also coming from Lyric Black, Cooper Lobek, Killian Merrill and Alex Tate.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/02 – Westley Allen Villalobos
Westley Allen Villalobos, 34, passed away on December 1, 2022, in San Diego, CA. Born October 24, 1988, in Mt. Vernon, IL, he was the son of Anthony and Cynthia Villalobos of Salem. Simple cremation was chosen, and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/19 – John Prior
John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/17 – Roger Deadmond
Roger Deadmond, age 60 of Odin, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. Roger was born on April 19, 1962, in Salem, Illinois, the son of David Allen and Margaret Mae (Green) Deadmond. Survivors include his children, Jason Modesty and April Deadmond; siblings, Mitchell Deadmond and wife...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/17 – Kurtis ‘Corky’ Ott
Kurtis “Corky” Ott, 74 of Central City, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at South Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Corky was born July 27, 1948, in Centralia, the son of Francis M. Ott and Louise (Johnson) Ott. Corky is survived by one brother: Frank Ott and...
KFVS12
Power restored to hundreds in southern Illinois
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Reported power outages in southern Illinois kept Ameren crews very busy Thursday morning, December 15. Outages were reported in Alexander County, Pulaski County and Du Quoin. According to Ameren Illinois, a power outage was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in Alexander and Pulaski Counties, which...
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 12/21 – Paul A. ‘Punt’ Holthaus
Paul A. “Punt” Holthaus, age 84, of Breese, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Aviston Countryside Manor. He was born April 19, 1938, in Breese, son of the late Louis and Cecilia, nee Kampwerth, Holthaus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his...
KFVS12
Jackson Co., Ill. Sheriff’s Dept. and Jail included in boil water order
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and county jail is included in a boil water order. According to a release from the Murphysboro Police Department, the water department issued a boil water order until Saturday, December 17 at 8 a.m. The order affects all customers...
25newsnow.com
Secor man identified as victim in fatal semi crash in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Effingham County Coroner is identifying a man from Secor as the victim of a fatal semi crash December 14. Thomas Brown, 62, was pronounced deceased in a semi that reportedly overturned on Interstate 57 at mile marker 158. No witnesses stopped or were...
wpsdlocal6.com
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death
The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident
On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
wjpf.com
Arrest made in Williamson County death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Williamson County death investigation. Thurman Wade, of Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. On November 29, 2022, Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a...
Illinois Hunter Tags Unusual-Looking Hairless Buck
Jay Kehrer recently tagged a truly stunning buck—a whitetail deer that was almost completely hairless. Kehrer hunts with his father and his son on a plot of 40 acres in Hamilton County, Illinois, near a town called Dale. This fall, they noticed an unusual-looking whitetail deer. “We were getting trail cam pictures of a deer that looked like it had reddish color fur,” Kehrer tells F&S. “We use Spypoint cell cams because we live about 100 miles away from where we hunt. It looked red in the sunlight and then in the shade, it would look chocolate. We had no idea what it was when we first saw it. We actually thought it was melanistic and called it ‘Hershey.’”
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $750,000 for Centralia man charged with multiple drug offenses following traffic crash
Bond has been set at $750,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man facing four new drug charges after meth and fentanyl were located following a Tuesday morning traffic crash. Lonnie Williamson of North Poplar has been charged with a Class X offense of possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. The charge requires a minimum six-year to a 30-year prison term. He was also charged with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl, and possession of the fentanyl.
