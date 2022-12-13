Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Hamas to Israel: ‘We Overthrew Your Government, and are Capable of Overthrowing Any Future Government’
Here are some highlights from the speech from Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during today’s rally, which marks 35 years since the founding of the terror organization:. 1. We support any armed organization fighting against the occupation (Israel – Abu Ali) of the West...
The Jewish Press
Thomas Friedman Announces a New, Stronger Israel
Thomas Friedman published one of his boilerplate op-eds in the NY Times yesterday about Israel, you know, the ones that these days an AI can generate just as well (try it, it works). But there was one killer sentence in his article, entitled, “What in the World is Happening in Israel?” that stood apart from the rest.
The Jewish Press
Parshat Vayeishev: Circumventing the Evil Force
The light of redemption often shines in a distorted fashion in order to lull the Sitra Aḥra into passivity. Our sages explain human history to be characterized by the incessant struggle between good and evil. The Kadosh Barukh Hu places forces of darkness into our world as an essential ingredient to enable free will and human growth. This evil has been Divinely tasked with attempting to prevent the children of Israel from fulfilling our national mission of bringing humanity to the awareness of HaShem as the timeless ultimate Reality without end that creates all, sustains all, empowers all and loves all.
The Jewish Press
Iran Expelled from UN Commission on Status of Women; Israel’s Ambassador Calls Iran ‘Embodiment of Evil’
Iran was expelled on Wednesday from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, the world body that promotes women’s rights, in a vote at the UN Economic and Social Council of 29 to 8, with 16 abstentions. Those who opposed the action included Russia and China. The...
The Jewish Press
The Filibuster Is Over, Knesset Passes Deri & Smotrich Bill in First Reading
Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar filibustered the plenum debate for about four hours in an attempt to delay the vote on two bills – one regarding Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, the other Religious Zionism Chairman Bezalel Smotrich – and then the Knesset passed both bills with a 63 to 52 majority. Now both bills will go to committee for quick proposals and amendments, to be returned to the House in time for a second and third vote that would allow Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to present his new government.
The Jewish Press
The Apartheid Libel to Destroy Israel
Many of Israel’s adversaries, including the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), have long attempted to stamp Israel with the false label of “apartheid”. Recently, however, with the UNHRC’s persistent allegations that Israel is an apartheid state, that label is being pushed even further in an apparent effort to make it stick. The complicity of recent reports from NGOs such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch appear to be trying to ensure that their libel will be complete.
Comments / 0