wtva.com
State executes man for raping, killing Itawamba County teen
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
wtva.com
Suspect wanted for Lowndes County murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder suspect is on the run in Lowndes County. Bobby Childs Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Julius Wilson, 55, of Columbus, Tuesday night. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 9:40 at an apartment on Jess Lyons Road in Columbus.
wtva.com
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
wtva.com
Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
wtva.com
84 dogs removed from Monroe County home
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville. Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs...
wtva.com
Columbus Police identify car possibly involved in fatal hit and run
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police have identified a car that may have been involved in a fatal hit and run in late November. Police released surveillance footage of the car they’re seeking information about. The car is a silver Chevrolet Impala or Cadillac with damage to its front...
Neshoba Democrat
Woman charged with drugs in jail
A Tennessee woman was charged with hiding illegal drugs, including a loaded syringe, on her person during a visit with an inmate at the Neshoba County Jail last week, the authorities said. The woman, Elizabeth Pagen Stokes, 35, 20 Davidson Court, Crossville, Tenn., was arrested and charged with possession of...
