Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway

SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
San Diego's 'Mama's Kitchen' delivers 11-millionth meal

SAN DIEGO — Mama's Kitchen delivered its 11 millionth meal Friday in Hillcrest with the help of the Mayor of San Diego, and it was delivered to a very deserving man. Thomas Willaredt received meals from Mama's Kitchen for over 15 years and was the lucky recipient of the organization's meal number 11,000,000.
San Diego plans to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy to low-income

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has given the green light to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy areas to low-income neighborhoods. The city's goal is to bring more parks, bike lanes and libraries to underserved neighborhoods. Many of these areas are in the southernmost part of the city, south of I-94. Up until recently, the fees the city collected from developers stayed in the neighborhood where the project happened. The new rules will put the millions of dollars from developer fees into one citywide pot.
Weekend Watch December 16-18 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Presented by San Diego Ballet at the Magnolia theater. The annual production of The Nutcracker features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. Buy tickets online. How...
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas

SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
Businesses destroyed in strip mall blaze in Oak Park

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire Department responded to a non-injury fire at a strip mall Wednesday in Oak Park. The call was received at 4:05 a.m. and units arrived to the strip mall in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue just before 4:10 a.m., according to the SDFD.
