Christmas Grinch bodysurfs flooded San Diego roadway
SAN DIEGO — In true San Diagan fashion - the most was made of a flooded thorofare in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego during a recent winter storm. Finn McCarthy put on quite the show for people in Pacific Beach as he bodysurfed a stretch of rainwater flooding on Mission Boulevard between Balboa and Brighton Court on Sunday, December 11.
Pilot program clears tons of trash from homeless encampments; a move to clean up San Diego
SAN DIEGO — It's no secret San Diego has a huge homeless problem. But have you ever wondered what happens to all the trash that piles up around encampments?. In October, the city started the 'Enhanced Hotspot Program' to take care of it. Seven days a week, crews scour...
Why is San Diego falling so far behind on housing? Here are a few reasons
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s building department is overwhelmed by permit applications and grossly understaffed to meet demand, using antiquated technology and redundant processes to authorize new housing. Those are among the findings of a 22-page report that attempts to answer why the city is so “woefully off...
San Diego's 'Mama's Kitchen' delivers 11-millionth meal
SAN DIEGO — Mama's Kitchen delivered its 11 millionth meal Friday in Hillcrest with the help of the Mayor of San Diego, and it was delivered to a very deserving man. Thomas Willaredt received meals from Mama's Kitchen for over 15 years and was the lucky recipient of the organization's meal number 11,000,000.
San Diego plans to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy to low-income
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has given the green light to shift infrastructure funding from wealthy areas to low-income neighborhoods. The city's goal is to bring more parks, bike lanes and libraries to underserved neighborhoods. Many of these areas are in the southernmost part of the city, south of I-94. Up until recently, the fees the city collected from developers stayed in the neighborhood where the project happened. The new rules will put the millions of dollars from developer fees into one citywide pot.
Weekend Watch December 16-18 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Presented by San Diego Ballet at the Magnolia theater. The annual production of The Nutcracker features Tchaikovsky’s timeless score and an international cast of more than 100 beautifully costumed dancers. Buy tickets online. How...
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
Teen girl hit by airsoft gun in 4S Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A dangerous fad that seemed to have fallen off in recent months may be re-surfacing: drive-by shootings with air-soft or toy guns. Brielle Jurgens had just left a nail studio in a shopping center in 4S Ranch Thursday afternoon. She walked to her e-bike nearby, when she was struck by something in the backside.
San Diego City Council votes to ban wood bonfires outside of city approved pits
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council voted to ban all wood bonfires on city beaches on Tuesday, unless the fire is in a designated pit. The newly approved ordinance comes months after it was first proposed by Councilmember Joe LaCava in May. The policy becomes final in...
Family says staff at San Diego psychiatric hospital failed to stop suicide of loved one
SAN DIEGO — On July 4, 2022, a San Diego grandmother and her two daughters got the call they feared would come. Their nephew, 22-year-old Tyler Thatcher-Cox was dead. Thatcher-Cox, they learned, hung himself with a noose he made from a bed sheet while he was on suicide watch at Aurora Behavioral Health.
Many seniors will spend the holidays alone, but not at the Fourth District Senior Resource Center
SAN DIEGO — Aging experts predict more Americans over the age of 65 than those younger than 18 by 2033. That could also increase the number of so-called orphaned seniors in our community, with no spouse or children to care for them. Many seniors will spend the holidays alone,...
Coastal Commission hands down new outdoor beach dining restrictions
SAN DIEGO — Recently, the City of San Diego passed “Spaces as Places” to codify parking spaces turning into outdoor dining. Restaurants needed to pay the city for a permit to be able to set up outdoor dining in parking spaces. However, beach restaurants in the region...
New report finds military spending has added jobs and money to San Diego’s economy
SAN DIEGO — Karamia Martinez manages Floyd's 99 Barbershop in Pacific Beach and she says they do around 100 military haircuts per week. "They are the easiest to please because they get haircuts all the time! A military haircut includes tight and clean on the edges," said Martinez. "I...
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
San Diego man with look-alike Border Patrol truck: 'It's parody'
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car, it's what’s on it. . Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”. It’s a...
La Jolla businessman spends $175,000 decorating his home for Christmas
SAN DIEGO — Imagine spending nearly two hundred thousand dollars decorating your house for Christmas. In this Zevely Zone, I went to La Jolla to share a homeowner's special holiday message. Ace Rogers lives on La Jolla Boulevard but until December 30th you can call it Aspenville. "We basically have Whoville reincarnated," said Ace. "We wanted to recreate Whoville for La Jolla." The La Jolla homeowner and businessman goes big and bright every Christmas. "This time of year, it's just the time of year to go all out," said Ace.
San Diego District Attorney presses felony charge against 12-year-old over Snapchat message
The 7th grader ran out of the principal's office at Carmel Valley Middle School. His 13-word Snapchat post later that day would eventually lead to a felony charge. Dorian Hargrove, Marcella Lee (Anchor/Reporter), Mike Edison. Published: 10:48 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 5:39 AM PST December 16, 2022. SAN...
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
Building in Chula Vista causing controversy for allocation of funds to renovate into art space
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Abandoned and decaying. That's what the former building on 50 North 4th Ave looks like, ever since YMCA shut down its building more than four years ago. It also sits within view of people living in tents near Eucalyptus Park, but soon the city owned...
Businesses destroyed in strip mall blaze in Oak Park
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire Department responded to a non-injury fire at a strip mall Wednesday in Oak Park. The call was received at 4:05 a.m. and units arrived to the strip mall in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue just before 4:10 a.m., according to the SDFD.
