Iowa State

SBLive Iowa Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Dec. 13)

By Kevin White
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

By Kevin White | Photo by Matthew Putney

Waterloo West and Johnston continue to lead the all-class rankings. Newell-Fonda and Estherville-Lincoln Central meet Tuesday in a clash of ranked squads.

1, Waterloo West (5-0)

Wahawks led just 44-43 entering the fourth quarter in a 58-50 win over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

2. Johnston (5-0)

Junior Aili Tanke is off to a blazing start, hitting 19 of 33 (57.6%) from 3-point range while averaging 20.0 points.

3. Pleasant Valley (5-0)

Spartans’ toughest win was a 31-29 defensive grinder over Davenport North on Dec. 6.

4. Algona Garrigan (4-1)

In a 93-89 overtime win over Providence Academy (Minn.), Audi Crooks had 48 points and 14 rebounds on 22-of-30 shooting.

5. Southeast Polk (6-0)

Rams rose to the challenge in wins over 5A powers Waukee, Ankeny and Waukee Northwest.

6. Newell-Fonda (5-0)

Junior McKenna Sievers is averaging 10.0 points, 8.0 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 steals for the Mustangs.

7. Waukee Northwest (3-2)

Wolves lost to Johnston and Southeast Polk, but have beaten West Des Moines Valley and Waukee.

8. West Des Moines Valley (4-1)

Tigers have quality wins over West Des Moines Dowling and Ankeny Centennial.

9. Iowa City West (4-0)

Meena Tate is averaging 20.0 points for the Trojans, who have three single-digit wins.

10, Ballard (5-0)

The Bombers have quickly established themselves as a championship threat in Class 4A.

11. West Des Moines Dowling (3-3)

Sophomore Ava Zediker is averaging 22.0 points and 5.6 rebounds, and is 11 of 20 (55.0%) from 3-point range.

12. Ankeny Centennial (6-2)

Jaguars’ losses are by one point to Dowling and four points to Valley.

13. Dike-New Hartford (6-0)

Wolverines opened the season with a 12-point victory over Decorah, a talented 4A squad.

14. Dallas Center-Grimes (5-1)

Mustangs lost by eight to 4A power Ballard but have a nine-point win over another highly regarded 4A foe, North Polk.

15. Ankeny (3-2)

Sophomore Savannah Gage is averaging 17.8 points for the Hawkettes, whose losses are to Johnston and Southeast Polk.

16. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-1)

Saints lost by 12 to Linn-Mar Friday, but have a win over Sioux City Heelan in 4A championship rematch.

17. North Linn (6-0)

Quite possible we have the Lynx too low, as they return an abundance of talent and may rarely be tested.

18. Estherville-Lincoln Central (5-0)

Huge test on Tuesday for the Midgets when they meet sixth-ranked Newell-Fonda at home.

19. Sioux City East (4-0)

Black Raiders put a big feather in their cap on opening night with a 69-61 win over Sioux City Heelan.

20. Sioux City Heelan (1-2)

Crusaders had a game with Hawkeye Ten Conference power Lewis Central postponed by weather.

21. North Polk (4-1)

Comets have impressive wins over expected Raccoon River Conference contenders Carlisle and Gilbert.

22. Solon (5-0)

Spartans notched a pair of nice 3A victories in their most recent outings, over Vinton-Shellsburg and Center Point-Urbana.

23. Central Lyon (5-0)

Lions may get a Siouxland Conference test on Tuesday at home against 4-0 West Lyon.

24. West Marshall (6-0)

Stat-stuffer Katy Reyerson is averaging 21.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.2 blocks for the Trojans.

25, Davenport North (4-1)

Wildcats two-point loss to No. 3 Pleasant Valley turned more than a few heads.

