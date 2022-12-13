ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Death Admission

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made an admission that turned some heads. In a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he's no longer afraid of death. The back-to-back NFL MVP said a recent experience with ayahuasca helped alleviate those concerns. "Ayahuasca and...
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
The Comeback

Tom Brady Sr. reportedly ‘afraid’ for his son

NFL analyst Cris Carter recently shared that he had a revealing conversation a few years ago with Tom Brady Sr. The elder Brady said he worried even then that his son wouldn’t be able to walk away from football. Carter made these comments on the Up and Adams Show. “The night before the game (Chiefs Read more... The post Tom Brady Sr. reportedly ‘afraid’ for his son appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Seemingly Has A Message For Skip Bayless

Shannon Sharpe is letting people know he was that guy. Shannon Sharpe is one of those former NFL players that commands respect. While many know him for his work on TV, there is a whole generation that grew up with him as a superstar for the Denver Broncos. Overall, he revolutionized the tight end position for the better.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022

Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update

Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse. “As...
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
nbcsportsedge.com

Matthew Berry's Love/Hate for Week 15 of the Fantasy Football Season

Cliches are cliches because they are true and just have been spoken, over and over, until folks are sick of them. Perhaps no phrase more so than “Hey, you never know.”. At least in fantasy football. I can't tell you how many times I have said that to friends and family members worried about their matchup. Convinced they are absolutely going to win or worse, dead solid sold on the fact that this is it, their season is over. It happens every year, every week, every game.
The Spun

Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated

There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
New York City, NY
