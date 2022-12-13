ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Already silently committed, Miami Central star Rueben Bain moves up announcement date

By David Wilson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNugN_0jgvIUOv00

It all came to him in a dream earlier this month and now Rueben Bain is ready to announce his college commitment.

The elite defensive lineman reached a final decision Sunday, he said, and now he’s ready to announce an oral commitment either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Behind the scenes, everything was done Sunday, he said.

“I felt like it was just time,” Bain said Monday before a practice in Miami. “I had a dream about it. I thought about it for a couple weeks and I just decided to pull the trigger.”

In his dream, Bain was suiting up for his future team and he took it as an initial sign about what he might decide. Now, he’ll announce the team — likely either the Miami Hurricanes or Florida State Seminoles — this week.

The Louisville Cardinals, Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers were all legitimate contenders at various points, but recent coaching chances at Louisville and Auburn left Alabama as the only out-of-state contender going into the final days of his recruitment.

Bain took his official visit to Florida State over the weekend, then got back home from Tallahassee on Sunday, sat down with his parents and talked about his decision. By the end of the day, his future coaches knew about his plan, he said.

“I’ve already committed,” he said, “and did everything behind the scenes.”

He does still plan to take his official visit to Miami this weekend, no matter what he announces, he added.

“They told me they’re just going to do it to the end,” Bain said, “so it doesn’t matter.”

Initially, Bain’s plan was to announce his decision Friday, during the Class 2M championship. Miami Central will face Plantation American Heritage at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and the 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior was trying to come up with a creative way to make the announcement in the middle of the game.

All-South Florida finals will be historic, but two teams won’t get title they deserve

He also briefly considered making the announcement at the Under Armour All-America Game next month before deciding the best course of action for all involved parties was to announce ahead of the 2M title game, with about week to go until the early signing period begins Dec. 21.

“I decided that it was probably better for me and the actual school to push the commitment up, so that’s what we decided to do,” he said, “trying to get me to recruit some other guys, help some guys land home.”

As the No. 73 overall recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2023, Bain has long been perhaps the Hurricanes’ top local target for the 2023 recruiting cycle and the sense around Central, at least as of last week, was Miami was still the favorite to land the four-star defensive lineman.

The Seminoles were trying to make up ground, with the Cardinals, Crimson Tide and Tigers all at various points in the last year the real toughest challenger to the Hurricanes.

“I got a chance to talk to some coaches and rekindle some relationships that I had up there,” Bain said, “see some guys on the staff, some guys on the roster that I know.”

Miami, however, has a ton of structural advantages in this recruitment.

Reginald Bain, the lineman’s older brother, is a graduate assistant. Roland Smith, who coached Bain for three years with the Rockets, is now the director of high school relations. The Hurricanes, even without those two, always recruit Central well and has pulled a blue-chip prospect from the local high school in back-to-back recruiting classes.

Bain, with 28 sacks this season, is well positioned to follow in the footsteps of offensive lineman Laurance Seymore and linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, and start as a freshman for his hometown team, if he picks Miami.

In a little more than a week, everything will be done for Bain. He might hoist the Nat Moore Trophy on Tuesday, he might win a fourth ring Friday and his future will be locked in next week.

Right now, one of the biggest weeks of his life is just getting started.

“It’s been hectic,” he said, “a very eventful two weeks.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami Herald

Five-star tackle Samson Okunlola commits to Miami, giving Canes a historic O-line haul

Samson Okunlola is one of the most coveted prospects in the entire Class of 2023, a five-star tackle with scholarship offers from schools all across the country and already built-in branding as the self-proclaimed “Pancake Honcho.” He’s a possible program-changing recruit, with the potential to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft and now he’s headed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Where to watch the FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France in Miami

SOUTH FLORIDA WORLD CUP WATCH PARTIES DRV PNK Stadium, 1350 NW 55th St., Fort Lauderdale: Inter Miami and Florida Blue host a watch party for the World Cup final on Dec. 18. Tickets are free, but required for entry. The match kicks off at 10 a.m., gates open at 8:30 a.m. Fans will watch from the field on a theater-sized LED screen (bring picnic blankets, as lawn chairs are not allowed). Inter Miami players Jean Mota and Damion Lowe will mingle with fans and sign autographs. There will be activities for kids, sticker trading, a full menu of Argentine and French inspired food and drink, including $5 mimosas, Bloody Marys, Heineken and La Tropical. For information and to secure free tickets, go to https://www.intermiamicf.com.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Central High defensive end Rueben Bain wins 2022 CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy

MIAMI - Congratulations to Miami Central High defensive end Rueben Bain, who is the winner of the 2022 CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy.The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy is awarded to the player who stood a cut above the rest. The four finalists were: Rueben Bain, a defensive end out of Miami Central High School  Brandon Innis, a wide receiver out of American Heritage High School  Edwin Joseph, a wide receiver out of Chaminade-Madonna High SchoolNathaniel Joseph, a wide receiver out of Miami Edison High School   Bain, rose to the occasion in his senior season, recording almost double his sacks and tackles from his...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
46K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy