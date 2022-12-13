Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, hardscaping setting up HQ in Virginia
M S International will invest $61.6 million to establish its East Coast distribution facility in the City of Suffolk, a project that will create 80 new jobs in Virginia. Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Orange, Calif., MSI maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestic manufacturing facilities for Q™ Premium Natural Quartz in Latta, S.C., and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Ga.
multihousingnews.com
JAG, Mitsui Fudosan to Develop Northern Virginia High-Rise
The upscale community will be close to the Georgetown neighborhood and the Washington, D.C., core. A joint venture between Jefferson Apartment Group and Mitsui Fudosan America Inc. has acquired 1901 N. Moore St. in Arlington, Va. The partners plan to redevelop the former RCA building into a 27-story luxury high-rise.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Southwest Manufacturer to Expand in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that SWVA Biochar, a leading producer of premium biochar in the Southwest Virginia region, will invest $2.6 million to increase capacity at its operation in Floyd County. Biochar is a highly absorbent, specially produced charcoal with unique properties originally used as a soil amendment and is thought to be the key component in a carbon-negative strategy to resolve several current ecological challenges. The company will make updates to its facility at 209 Sams Road Southeast and add new equipment, including several new kilns. The project will create 15 new jobs.
WTOP
What to expect if you want to buy or sell a new home in Northern Virginia?
If you’re thinking about buying a home in Northern Virginia, don’t expect a return to super-low interest rates any time soon, and prepare to see fewer listings overall. On the other hand, prices are expected to moderate slightly, and you probably won’t have to battle 10 other buyers and make an offer on the spot. You may even have time to sleep on your decision.
Inside Nova
Per-square-foot costs in local home sales off from peak earlier in year
It’s a different month but largely the same story when it comes to the cost per square foot of local real estate. In most, but not all, cases across the local region, sales prices on a per-square-foot basis remain higher than a year before, but are largely down from earlier in the current year.
Inside Nova
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Harrisonburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Harrisonburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
This Thrift Shop in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift shop can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement
Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VA compensation payments to increase by nearly 9% in January
Veterans and beneficiaries receiving VA compensation payments should see a nearly 9% boost in those payments starting with their January 2023 payment.
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin wants to cut taxes, ramp up spending on site development and train workers better
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email now, too. Now would be a good time to invest in bulldozers. That’s my quick takeaway from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to the two-year state budget that he...
Inside Nova
Sentara Healthcare grants $5M to community partners
Sentara Healthcare recently announced an additional $5 million in funding to support nearly 100 partner organizations throughout Virginia and North Carolina – $290,000 of which has been committed to eight local community partners through its fall 2022 Sentara Cares grant cycle, according to a news release. Company officials say...
Inside Nova
Gov. Youngkin proposes $230 million behavioral health overhaul
Describing Virginia’s current behavioral health system as in “crisis,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday laid out a sweeping $230 million plan to address gaps in how the state cares for adults and children facing mental health, substance abuse and other behavioral issues. “The commonwealth’s behavioral health safety...
Inside Nova
What’s next for Stratford University's students? Former enrollees, lawmakers seek path forward
If you visit one of its buildings or try reaching anyone from Stratford University by email or phone, it’s hard to tell that just months ago, the for-profit college was operating two Northern Virginia locations and enrolling over 2,000 students. Parking lots at the buildings in Woodbridge and Alexandria...
Inside Nova
InFive: Christmas lights, seasonable temps and Stratford saga update
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Police are looking for a man who gave a 12-year-old girl a ride on Hoadly Road near Lake Ridge Thursday morning, sexually assaulted her and drove off with her bicycle. 4. Mask settlement. The commonwealth of Virginia acknowledged in a...
Inside Nova
Culpeper Times's Citizen of the Year to be announced in next edition
Every year, the Culpeper Times chooses a Citizen of the Year to feature on the front page of the final print edition of the year. This person is chosen on the basis of their contributions to Culpeper and its citizens. This year's award winner will be announced in the Dec....
mocoshow.com
Home Improvement Contractor Charged with Taking Payments from Consumers, Not Providing Purchased Home Improvement Services
Per the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division filed charges against Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC and three of its officers – Kimberly Kagen, Andrew Avramidis, and Rockford Hawkins (Phoenix Remodeling). The charges allege that Phoenix Remodeling took large deposits from consumers for home improvement services, such as roof or window replacements, and failed to provide the promised goods and services. The company and its owners are also charged with collecting excessive deposits and failing to include required notices in their home improvement contracts. Last May, the Maryland Home Improvement Commission suspended the contractor and sales licenses held by Kagen and Phoenix Home Remodeling Group, LLC. The Attorney General’s charges also allege that the company briefly continued to offer and sell home improvement goods and services after its license was suspended.
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in Virginia
A popular grocery store chain recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Virginia supermarket location. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the popular grocery store chain Wegmans Food Markets will be opening its newest Virginia grocery store location in Reston.
Franklin News Post
Appalachian Power customers oppose utility's latest rate increase
Appalachian Power Co. is facing ratepayer resistance to its request for an 87% increase in what customers pay for the cost of burning coal and natural gas to produce electricity. About 135 written comments opposing the increase have been submitted to the State Corporation Commission. After presiding over several hours...
Inside Nova
Fairfax home sales way down, but prices remain afloat
Winter is usually the dormant period for the local area’s home sales, and things are playing true to form across Fairfax County, with the average sales price for single-family homes below $1 million for the fourth month in a row. The 850 home sales consummated in November represented a...
