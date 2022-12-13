Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Preliminary hearing set for Upshur County man charged in Shaken Baby Syndrome death case
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — An Upshur County man charged in the deaths of two young boys is set to appear before a magistrate for his preliminary hearing Monday. Thomas Cunningham, 27, of Buckhannon, faces charges of child abuse resulting in injury and child abuse resulting in the death of a child.
lootpress.com
Burglary investigation leads to methamphetamine arrest
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An investigation into a burglary incident Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Randolph County man on methamphetamine-related charges. According to Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, a criminal investigation was being conducted in the Highland Park area of Randolph County.
West Virginia man facing charges after dispute leads to shooting
A Buckhannon man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man multiple times after a dispute with his neighbor.
West Virginia man arrested for allegedly shooting 6 puppies in the head
A man was charged after he told deputies that he had "taken care of" several dogs because they killed his neighbor's chickens.
WSAZ
Family argument turns deadly
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument turned deadly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as relatives armed themselves and fired shots. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on Grand Kids Way in Sissonville they found a man, later identified as Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville, lying in the driveway suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Metro News
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Argument between siblings led up to deadly Sissonville shooting
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:25 p.m. 12/15/22. An argument between siblings led to a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Sissonville, Kanawha County deputies said. Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville was fatally shot by his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39, of Sissonville, who also was wounded after an argument at a home on Grand Kids Way, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Metro News
Braxton County man charged in wife’s death
FRAMETOWN, W.Va. — A Braxton County man is in custody charged with stabbing to death his wife. State police charged Rodney Brian Dobbins, 48, of Frametown, after finding his wife, Donna Kay Dobbins, dead on Monday. State troopers and Braxton County deputies arrived at the Dobbins home and found...
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified
UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
WSAZ
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way. Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say...
wchstv.com
Kanawha magistrate resigns after being accused of berating police officers in court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County magistrate whose resignation goes into effect on Friday has been publicly admonished by the state's Judicial Investigation Commission after being accused of berating police officers in court. Magistrate Ward Harshbarger III has agreed to never again seek judicial office in West Virginia...
WTAP
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police are releasing new information in the search for a missing woman in Wood County. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing to the Parkersburg Police Department on Monday. Her family says they have not heard from her since earlier in December. Police Chief Matt Board says his...
WDTV
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
WDTV
Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say
WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home. Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.
Shots fired investigation leads to meth arrest
HUTTONSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges following a Friday incident in which gunfire was reported. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, December 9, 2022, Deputy T.J. Knotts along with Special Agent Frazier with the U.S. Forrest Service were conducting interdiction patrols in the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Sheriff's Investigation Results in Jail Sentence to Former NCRJ Correctional Officer
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY, NORTHERN DISTRICT OF WEST VIRGINIA. Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced this week to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
West Virginia woman killed in motorcycle crash, man charged with DUI
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials in Wood County are investigating a early Sunday morning motorcycle accident that left one woman dead, according to The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. The incident happened in the 100 block of Williams Highway in Parkersburg. Deputies were advised by 911 dispatchers that a female was being given CPR at the […]
WSAZ
One taken to hospital after house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County. Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home. They say one person who lives...
Former West Virginia corrections officer sentenced for distributing drugs inside jail
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Joshua Quinn, a former corrections officer at the North Central Regional Jail (NCRJ) in Greenwood, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for selling drugs to inmates, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced in a press release. According to...
Upshur County Sheriff introduces new K-9 Rico
The Upshur County Sheriff's Office introduced the newest member of their team on Thursday, a very happy-looking boy named Rico!
Comments / 0