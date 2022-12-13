ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofalexandria.com

I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident

(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
MOORHEAD, MN
herosports.com

2022 FCS Playoffs: Semifinal Predictions

2022 record: 91-42 2019-2021 record: 244-115 Can UIW stop NDSU’s power-run game? That is the No. 1 question going into this game. The Cardinals will get their points. While NDSU is playing its best defensive football of the year and has a talented and experienced secondary that is No. 4 in FCS passing defense, QB Lindsey Scott Jr. and WRs Darion Chafin and Taylor Grimes have been too dominant to completely slow down. The best way to attack the Bison defense is to spread them out, have multiple weapons on the outside, a mobile QB, and still possess the threat to run. UIW’s passing offense gets the love, but it is No. 15 in rushing offense. Marcus Cooper has run for 1,324 yards and 12 TDs.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Stone Labanowitz Previews The FCS Semifinals!

Stone Labanowitz joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports to preview the FCS semifinals. They discussed the NDSU vs Incarnate Word showdown, his confidence in Lindsey Scott Jr for The Word, and more!
valleynewslive.com

Blowing and drifting snow creating slippery roads

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been a busy Friday for Minnesota State Patrol; with blowing and drifting snow, troopers say the roads are slippery. Sgt. Jesse Grabow reports several crashes and spinouts all over Minnesota. Between 9:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to 72 crashes, 116 spinouts and 7 jackknifed semis statewide.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
JAMESTOWN, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area Cooperative and Community Coop to Merge

PERHAM (KDLM) – Lakes Area Cooperative (LAC) and Community Coop of Lake Park plan to merge. The Lakes Area Cooperative board voted to approve a merger in November which will take effect Jan 1, 2023. The new company, Lakes Community Cooperative will go forward with a stronger balance sheet and a continued mission of excellent customer service according a press release.
PERHAM, MN
kfgo.com

Road conditions in much of ND, western MN in poor condition

FARGO (KFGO) – The multi-day storm affecting North Dakota and Minnesota has dropped 14 inches of snow so far and KFGO Chief Meteorologist Tom Szymanski is forecasting another one to four before it is done. That is causing trouble on streets and highways. I-94 between Fargo and Dickinson remains...
FARGO, ND
willmarradio.com

Major Pileup Closes Westbound I-94 Near Moorhead, 112 Crashes Statewide

(Moorhead, MN) -- A major pileup shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Moorhead for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening. The Minnesota State Patrol said more than a dozen vehicles were involved in crashes including multiple semi-trucks. The lanes were cleared and re-opened around 7:15 last night. No injuries were reported. State troopers report 112 crashes statewide between 11:30 a-m and 9:30 p-m Thursday along with 198 spinouts and 17 jackknifed semis.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Injury crash in Wilkin County

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One is hurt following a crash on I-94 in Wilkin County on December 13 around 9 p.m. 43-year-old Dilshod Nazarov of Ohio was driving a semi pulling a trailer when he went of the road and into a ditch, flipping the semi onto its side.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

City of Detroit Lakes Declares Snow Emergency

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The City of Detroit Lakes has declared a snow emergency beginning Wednesday. The city is reminding residents that during a snow emergency no parking is allowed on any City Street until the street has been completely cleared.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
MOORHEAD, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Dec. 12, 2022

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Interstate re-opened

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation has re-opened I-94 from Fargo to Dickinson. Officials say conditions are still icy at this time, but you can legally drive.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man Who Crashed Into Pedestrian Bridge Was Wanted For Luring a Minor

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the pillars of the pedestrian bridge over I-94 in Fargo last week was wanted for luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the arrest of 51-year-old Robby Njos of...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Current Becker County Administrator Finalist for Fargo City Administrator Position

FARGO (KFGO) – The City of Fargo announced their list of candidates for the next city administrator and will begin in-person interviews Friday. Kenneth Haskin, Pat Oman, James Puffalt, and Michael Redlinger will interview with the selection committee at Fargo City Hall beginning at 7 a.m. Haskin currently serves...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy