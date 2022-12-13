Read full article on original website
Mike Leach Once Totally Trolled Texas with a Fake Game Plan
Mike Leach always knew how to win. He also knew that sometimes winning was about more than just outplaying your opponents. Sometimes, it's about out-smarting them too. This is just the most pure Mike Leach gold ever. Between hilarious interviews and revolutionizing the game of football, we would get these rare moments where both the mischief and mastery would combine to create magic.
Big Ten Starting Quarterback Expected To Opt Out Of Team's Bowl Game
On the heels of an 8-5 season, the Purdue Boilermakers will look to bring a bowl game title home on Jan. 2nd against the LSU Tigers. They will face an uphill battle, however, as Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell will forego the bowl game. The news dovetailed with the expectation that ...
Ohio State offers massive transfer portal offensive tackle
Even though I’d like to believe that Ryan Day reads my content, I know he doesn’t. What I do know is that we both see a need at offensive tackle, especially considering the potential for both tackles, Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, to make a move for the next level after this season ends.
Houston Texans Solidify First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft After Loss to Dallas
After Sunday's last-minute loss to the Cowboys, Houston has set itself up to take the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston not only has the first pick but thanks to the trade of DeShaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, they will also have Cleveland's pick which right now sits at #7.
Texas Tech Big Man Fardaws Aimaq Expected to Transfer
The Texas Tech Red Raiders could be set to take a major blow to the roster thanks to the transfer portal.
