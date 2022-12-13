Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Stocks stumble after Fed hikes rates, signals more to come
A bumpy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks broadly lower Wednesday after Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate in its fight against inflation and signaled that more hikes lay ahead. As expected, the central bank raised its key short-term rate by 0.50 percentage points, marking its...
WISH-TV
Mortgage rates drop for fifth week in a row
(CNN) — Mortgage rates fell once again this week, dipping for the fifth straight week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.31% in the week ending December 15, down from 6.33% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.12%. Mortgage rates have...
WISH-TV
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
(AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. The S&P 500 fell 2.49% at close, with roughly 90% of stocks in the benchmark index...
Three relief payments from $125 to $300 delayed but now going out to millions of Americans – see if yours is on the list
MILLIONS of dollars in "relief payments" were sent to Americans throughout the year, but some are still waiting on the money. Inflation barreled through the country, pushing prices for everyday items out of reach for many. Several states took it upon themselves to help out residents through relief payments. Delivery...
WISH-TV
Jobless claims fall to lowest level since September
(CNN) — The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to 211,000 for the week ended December 10, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. That’s a drop of 20,000 from the previous week’s total, which was upwardly revised to 231,000; and the lowest level...
WISH-TV
The Fed lifts rates by half a point, acknowledging that inflation is easing
(CNN) — The Federal Reserve approved a half-point interest rate hike on Wednesday, a smaller increase than in recent months and an acknowledgment that inflation is finally easing. The increase marks a shift for the central bank after an unprecedented year that includes seven-straight rate hikes as part of...
WISH-TV
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reinforced its inflation fight Wednesday by raising its key interest rate for the seventh time this year and signaling more hikes to come. But it announced a smaller hike than it had in its past four meetings at a time when inflation is showing signs of easing.
Comments / 0