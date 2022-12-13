Read full article on original website
Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Check out 4 of the most festive holiday pop-up bars Chicago has to offerJennifer GeerChicago, IL
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Pat Sajak, Tina Fey, and John Wayne Gacy
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Rod Blagojevich’s arrest, John Wayne Gacy was identified, Pat Sajak’s first appearance on “Wheel of Fortune,” and more.
First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
From uber-cheap to uber-luxe, we’re laying out the best spots to hit up in Chicago for your first time in the city. We’re talking classic local spots with signature items like a Chicago dog dragged through the garden and towering deli sandwiches made with the best corned beef and pastrami on Earth. Whether you’re balling on a budget or looking to splurge, these restaurants will give you a true taste of Chicago.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to corned beef and cinnamon buns
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Helfeld’s Deli. Located at 1750 W. North Ave. in Chicago, they are known for their corned beef, salami, and matzo ball soup. Lt. Haynes also reviews Cinnaholic, located at 1295 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. They are known for serving a variety of cinnamon rolls, like classic, pumpkin spice roll, and very berry.
Dancing With The Stars Live coming to Rosemont
Busting out of the ballroom, Dancing With the Stars Live is about to come to life on stage!
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Goose Island Beer is getting a new address
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Goose Island Beer is moving its brewpub from Clybourn Avenue to the new Salt Shed entertainment venue at the site of the former Morton Salt complex on Elston Avenue. Crain’s says the new Goose Island space will open by the end of next year.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
wgnradio.com
Bronzeville is serving up chicken and waffles
General manager of Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles in Bronzeville, Brian Mills, joins Bob Sirott to talk about the history of the restaurant and where chicken and waffles originated from. He also shares details about the variety of soul foods they serve and why it’s a great addition to the Bronzeville neighborhood.
wgnradio.com
Video: Your Hometown – Bronzeville
Jon Hansen visits the Chicago neighborhood of Bronzeville and stops by locations including Bronzeville Salon Suites, Peach’s Restaurant, Carver 47 and De La Salle Institute. Listen this Thursday, December 15, for a full day of special features about Bronzeville.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
Ald. Matt O’Shea slams new CFD exam procedures
19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Chicago Fire Department’s new firefighter-EMT exam procedures and how some applicants were rejected due to a glitch in the system. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidays
Potbelly is offering a buy one get one free (BOGO) sandwich deal on Tuesday, December 20th. (CHICAGO) Stop in at Potbelly Sandwich Shop next week to fuel up as you're finishing your last-minute Christmas shopping and score yourself a free original sandwich.
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You’s New Japanese Restaurant Will Have Two Gorgeous Riverfront Terraces
Even before the pandemic, some worried that Chicago’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, was abandoning upscale to focus on more casual concepts. The company closed Tru in 2017, when “fast casual” and “quick serve” were buzzwords in increasing usage within the restaurant world.
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in Chicago, IL Apr 14th, 2023 – pre-sale code
We have the most current Soul II Soul Tour presale code! During this Soul II Soul Tour presale everyone who has the password will have an opportunity to acquire tickets in advance of their public sale. Don’t pass up this rare chance to go and see The Soul II Soul...
wgnradio.com
King Tut Immersive takes a unique look at a story not-well-known on Germania Place
In this new podcast, Paul goes behind the curtain to discuss the new Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light, now playing at Lighthouse Artspace on Germania Place. As creative consultant Richard Ouzounian explains, in the tradition of its predecessors (the Art of Van Gogh, Kahlo, Monet) this exhibit is a 360 degree immersive experience, but its not a display of the jewels found in the tomb of the ancient king. Rather it tells the story of King Tut’s journey from death to the after-life. We watch King Tut’s passage as he escorts the sun through the underworld each night to rise again each morning. A stunning visual and narrative exhibit….if you are a fan of the previous artist exhibits, then this one is quite different, but just as fun. Plus, Richard tips his hand about the next exhibit in the works….and it is a VERY exciting one that is sure to be huge!!! Listen to find out what it will be.
Will Chicago Have a White Christmas This Year?
Whether or not flakes of snow actually fall on Dec. 25, a Christmas is considered to be white when there is at least an inch of snow on the ground, according to the National Weather Service. Historically, the probability of seeing a white Christmas in the Chicago area is fairly...
wgnradio.com
Be cautious when buying handmade gifts this holiday season
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss why you should be cautious when buying handmade gifts online and the increase in tech support scams. He also shares details about scam emails that claim they’re from PayPal.
better.net
ABC7’s Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 Is On: How One Finalist Is Using His Show to Give Back to His Community
Nothing brightens dreary December days in Chicago quite like the festive twinkling of holiday lights. For Brett Foy, those lights are a labor of love, and one he’s using to give back to his community. His house at 969 Ekman Drive in Batavia is dressed up with lights for the holiday season and set to music, from holiday classics to newly released artist compilations. The Batavia home has approximately 400 props and more than 70,000 total lights. The set-up process starts around mid-August, but the work of connecting the music to dancing lights is year-round.
City of Chicago says it's ready to clear snow, but not in front of your sidewalk
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One thing is for sure winter snow is coming soon and the city of Chicago says it's ready.On Thursday, the city held its annual winter do's and don'ts when it comes to Chicago snow. Here's the big takeaway: Homeowners are indeed responsible for clearing those sidewalks -- not the city.
Popular Illinois Restaurant Opens for the First Time Since 2020
In the past few years, we've seen a lot of restaurants re-open after the pandemic, except one, and it's finally opening its doors this weekend. This weekend is our annual Chicago Bears tailgate trip for my family, so I've been booked in Chicago for months, but I tell you, I wish I had time to stay here in Rockford, too.
